FIFA World Cup 26™ to deliver estimated CAD 3.8bn in economic output for Canada

Findings show positive economic impact expanded FIFA World Cup™ in 2026 could have on Canada

Research reveals North American country is set for increased economic output, gross domestic product, labour income and government revenue, as well as job creation and preservation

Economic impact estimates developed by Deloitte Canada and based on analysis of capital, operational and visitor expenditure associated with preparing for and hosting the biggest-ever FIFA World Cup™

FIFA has released the findings of its first ever pre-tournament FIFA World Cup™ Economic Impact Assessment, which looks at the estimated economic output for Canada ahead of the FIFA World Cup 26™, the game-changing tournament that is set to take place across 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States. The findings, which cover the period from June 2023 to August 2026, estimate that preparing for and hosting the FIFA World Cup 26 will contribute up to CAD 3.8bn in positive economic output for Canada as a host nation. The first match to be hosted in Canada will be the national team’s tournament curtain-raiser in Toronto on Friday, 12 June 2026. The findings estimate positive contributions of CAD 2bn to Canadian gross domestic product (GDP), CAD 1.3bn to labour income and CAD 700m to government revenue, as well as the creation and preservation of 24,100 jobs across the country over the period under analysis. The assessment shows that for every Canadian dollar spent on tournament preparations or by visitors attending the competition, it is estimated that the FIFA World Cup 26 will contribute CAD $1.09 to the GDP of Canada. In terms of the matches to be hosted in Canada, the tournament is set to contribute an average of CAD 155m to the country’s GDP and to generate or sustain 1,850 jobs nationally per match. Across the three host countries, the preliminary findings reveal that Canada creates and sustains the most jobs per match.

The economic impact estimates are based on an analysis of capital, operational and visitor expenditure associated with preparing for and hosting the tournament. The estimates were calculated based on data provided by FIFA World Cup 26 and Host City Committee teams across Canada. They were supplemented by projected or sourced data provided by the Deloitte Canada economists conducting the assessment. Deloitte Canada estimates that tournament expenditure – in the form of capital, operational and visitor expenditure – in Canada will total CAD 1.9bn during the June 2023 to August 2026 period.

Victor Montagliani, FIFA Vice-President and Concacaf President, said: “The FIFA World Cup 26 will have a hugely positive impact on Canada, with millions of Canadians sure to be inspired to follow, attend and play the beautiful game – some of them for the very first time. I truly believe that the 2026 tournament will build on our long-standing football culture in Canada and take it to the next level, elevating all aspects of the sport along the way. "Off the pitch, this is so much more than a sporting event, it’s the biggest sports and entertainment event in history and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to showcase our nation on the global stage. The tournament will spark economic growth, delivering up to CAD 3.8bn of positive economic output in Canada alone and creating thousands of jobs. It’ll be a very proud moment for all Canadians when the first match in our country kicks off on 12 June 2026, and I can’t wait to see the transformative impact of this World Cup unfold!”

Peter Montopoli, Chief Tournament Officer – FIFA World Cup 26 Canada, said: “Canada’s commitment to excellence is at the heart of our hosting of the FIFA World Cup. This economic impact assessment highlights the tangible benefits of our thorough planning and execution, from the creation of thousands of jobs to the generation of billions in economic activity. It’s a testament to how Canada is delivering a world-class event – for the biggest single-sport event on earth – while leaving a legacy of growth and prosperity for football across the country.” The FIFA World Cup 26 will be the biggest single-sport event in history, with 48 teams contesting 104 matches over 39 days across 16 Host Cities in three host countries. More than six million tickets are expected to be available to fans, and the biggest-ever hospitality programme in the history of the tournament will be delivered. Millions of supporters are expected to flock to the 16 Host Cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States, attending matches and visiting FIFA Fan Festival™ sites, booking hotels or short-term accommodation, and visiting the world-class cultural sites and entertainment destinations offered by all 16 Host Cities.