FIFA update

An independent legal assessment of the Palestinian Football Association proposals against the Israel Football Association was due to be provided to FIFA Council by 20 July 2024. Following requests for an extension from both parties to submit their respective positions, duly granted by FIFA, more time is needed to conclude this process with due care and completeness. The assessment will be shared with the FIFA Council for any subsequent decision to be taken no later than 31 August 2024. FIFA would like to thank both member associations for their ongoing support and cooperation.