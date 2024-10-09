FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™ squad lists confirmed

336 players to represent their nations in the Caribbean

All 16 teams’ squads now available

Tournament to kick off on 16 October and conclude on 3 November

With the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™ just one week from kick-off, the full squads for all 16 teams at the tournament have now been confirmed.

336 of the world’s best young talents will converge in the Caribbean for the eighth edition of the tournament, each with the dream of lifting the iconic trophy. 16 teams will compete for the crown currently held by Spain after they won the last tournament in India two years ago.

The full list of squads can be accessed here.

Examples such as Linda Caicedo (Colombia), equal top scorer at India 2022, Cata Coll (Spain), best goalkeeper at Uruguay 2018 and current FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ winner, and FIFA Legend Mana Iwabuchi (Japan), best player at New Zealand 2008, are stars in which the players at this year’s tournament can look up to.

The first-ever FIFA tournament to take place in the Dominican Republic will be held between 16 October and 3 November 2024.

The 16 participating teams will be Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, England, Japan, Kenya, Korea DPR, Korea Republic, Mexico, New Zealand, Nigeria, Poland, Spain, USA and Zambia.

Ecuador, Kenya and Poland are all set to make their tournament debuts.

This edition of the tournament will be the last to feature 16 teams before the expansion to 24 teams in the next edition, set for Morocco.