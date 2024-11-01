FIFA appoints key positions within Member Associations Division

FIFA has announced the appointment of Elkhan Mammadov as Chief Member Associations Officer, replacing Kenny-Jean Marie, who will depart the organisation to pursue new opportunities. In addition, former Switzerland international Gelson Fernandes has been named Deputy Chief Member Associations Officer. Both will assume their new positions effective as of today, 1 November 2024, and will retain their existing roles and responsibilities within the division as Regional Directors for Europe and Africa respectively.

Before joining FIFA in May 2022, Elkhan Mammadov played a pioneering role in raising sporting standards in his native Azerbaijan, firstly as General Secretary and then as Executive Vice-President of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA). Since joining FIFA to head up the Member Associations Europe Subdivision, he has played a key role in the implementation of the FIFA Forward Programme among 55 European FIFA Member Associations.

Gelson Fernandes joined FIFA after concluding an illustrious career as a professional football player, earning 67 caps for Switzerland and representing the men’s national team at three editions of the FIFA World Cup™. Gelson holds dual nationality from Switzerland and Cabo Verde. Following a period serving as Vice-President for his hometown club, FC Sion, Gelson has until now been responsible for development in FIFA’s 54 African Member Associations.

Commenting on the changes, FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström said: “Elkhan Mammadov’s considerable experience and lifetime involvement in football, combined with Gelson Fernandes’s perspective from his achievements on and now off the pitch, will strengthen FIFA’s commitment to our 211 Member Associations as we collaborate with them to deliver sustainable development tailored to their needs.”

“Equally, we also recognise the significant contribution made by Kenny over the past four years in bolstering the impact of FIFA Forward, including the launching of a third cycle of this programme, which is critical to the advancement of football’s global infrastructures and programmes. Furthermore, his pivotal role in the successful establishment of our Paris office has enabled us to be closer to the member associations on a daily basis. I want to warmly thank Kenny for everything and wish him all the best for the future.”