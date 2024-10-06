FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™

Sunday 06 October 2024, 20:00
Organisation

Brazil win historic sixth FIFA Futsal World Cup™ in Uzbekistan

  • Brazil crowned world champions for a record-extending sixth time after 2-1 victory against Argentina

  • The first all-CONMEBOL FIFA Futsal World Cup™ final took place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan

  • Ukraine defeated France earlier in the evening in the battle for bronze

The curtain came down on the tenth edition of the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™ in dramatic style, as Brazil made history in Tashkent by beating Argentina 2-1 to win a record-extending sixth title, adding to the ones they claimed in 1989, 1992, 1996, 2008 and 2012. In a historic final – the first between two teams from South America – Ferrão (5'47") and Rafael (12'34") gave Brazil a 2-0 half-time lead before Argentina ended a period of incessant pressure by pulling one back through Matías Rosa (38’00”). Brazil clung on for a dramatic last two minutes to hand Argentina, the champions in 2016, a second successive Final defeat and only their second loss in their last 21 FIFA Futsal World Cup matches.

Marcel of Brazil and Angel Claudino of Argentina battle for possession

Brazil, who have won five out of they six finals they have appeared in, finished the tournament with seven wins from seven games and only six goals conceded, their best-ever defensive performance.

The evening began with the third-place playoff, which ended with Ukraine claiming bronze and their best-ever FIFA Futsal World Cup finish; with a 7-1 victory against France – who were making their first ever appearance at the Finals.

Ukraine celebrate winning the bronze medal

Despite ending with familiar winners – the tenth edition of futsal’s greatest competition was a tournament of firsts. It was the first time FIFA had staged an event in Central Asia; with more than 150,000 fans attending the games spread between the three host cities of Tashkent, Andijan and Bukhara. The tournament – which featured 24 teams from all six confederations – was also broadcast or streamed live in over 175 territories around the world – as the popularity of the game of futsal continues to grow at an exponential rate.

Uzbekistan fans wave flags

It was also the first time four nations took to courts on the highest stage of them all – as New Zealand, Tajikistan and Afghanistan joined France in competing in the FIFA Futsal World Cup for the first time. Awards adidas Golden Ball: DYEGO, Nr. 7 - Brazil adidas Silver Ball: MARLON, Nr. 4 - Brazil adidas Bronze Ball: SEMENCHENKO Rostyslav, Nr.7 - Ukraine adidas Golden Boot: MARCEL, Nr. 6 - Brazil adidas Silver Boot: ABAKSHYN Danyil, Nr.9 - Ukraine Bronze Boot: ARRIETA Kevin, Nr. 13 - Argentina adidas Golden Glove: WILLIAN, Nr. 3 - Brazil FIFA Fair Play Trophy: Portugal

adidas gold ball winner Dyego of Brazil, adidas silver ball winner Marlon of Brazil and adidas bronze ball winner Rostyslav Semenchenko of Ukraine

