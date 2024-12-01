Botafogo celebrate and confirm their spot as the final team to qualify for the new FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

The Fogão were crowned champions of the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2024 and are the 32nd and final team to qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025

FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulated the Brazilian side on their title win and subsequent qualification for the new competition

The draw will take place in Miami on Thursday 5 December

Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas have been crowned Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2024 champions after overcoming Clube Atlético Mineiro 3-1 in the final. The match was played on Saturday 30 November at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The Fogão became the 32nd and final team to qualify for the new FIFA Club World Cup, whose first edition will be held in the USA from 15 June to 13 July next year.

“Congratulations to Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas on winning the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores and qualifying for the new FIFA Club World Cup,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The Brazilian side, who won the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores for the first time in their history, also booked their place at the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024™.

Luiz Enrique, Alex Telles from the penalty spot and Júnior Santos got the all important goals for the side from Río de Janeiro, who were forced to play most of the final with ten men after Gregore was sent for an early bath in the opening minute of the encounter. Eduardo Vargas reduced the deficit to 1-2 for the side from Belo Horizonte.

For Artur Jorge, the Portuguese coach of the Fogão, the prize of securing a place among the 32 teams competing at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 means a lot to him and his players.

“We’re talking about a competition that features some of football’s elite players. It’ll be another opportunity for us to show how far we’ve come in such a short space of time. We’ve gone through some difficult times as a club in the past and we’ve managed to rise from the ashes, so to speak. All this has made us stronger and has ensured that we’re able to compete at a high level, which is a great opportunity for us,” said Jorge.

The 32 teams involved in the tournament will discover their fate on Thursday 5 December when the draw for the competition takes place in Miami. The draw will get underway at 13:00 local time (19:00 CET) and will be broadcast live around the world on FIFA.com, FIFA+ and other partner channels.