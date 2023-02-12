All the squads for the inaugural FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Play-off Tournament

The first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Play-off Tournament will kick-off in Aotearoa New Zealand this week, with ten nations vying for the final three berths at the main tournament in July and August 2023. With the Play-off Tournament just six days away, FIFA can confirm the final squad lists for the upcoming matches to be contested at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland / Tāmaki Makaurau, and Waikato Stadium in Hamilton / Kirikiriroa.

The official squad lists for the Play-off Tournament, which will see Cameroon (CAF), Chile (CONMEBOL), Chinese Taipei (AFC), Haiti (Concacaf), Panama (Concacaf), Papua New Guinea (OFC), Paraguay (CONMEBOL), Portugal (UEFA), Senegal (CAF), and Thailand (AFC) compete for a place at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 can be accessed here. The players selected to represent Argentina (CONMEBOL) and New Zealand (OFC), who will play friendly matches as part of the Play-off Tournament, can also be viewed here (ARG) and here (NZL). Some of the stars of women’s football are set to feature at the Play-off Tournament, with The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper 2022 finalist, Christiane Endler, leading Chile’s campaign. Skilful attacker Jessica Silva will be gunning to help Portugal advance to the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time in their history, while New Zealand, led by captain Ali Riley, will play three key friendlies as they continue their build up to their FIFA Women’s World Cup opener against Norway on July 20. The full match schedule for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Play-off Tournament can be accessed here. Tickets for all matches can be purchased at FIFA.com/Tickets. FIFA+ will be the best place to access extensive coverage of the Play-off Tournament, including live match coverage, features and news.