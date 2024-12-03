Jill Ellis joins FIFA as Chief Football Officer

FIFA is pleased to announce the appointment of Jill Ellis as Chief Football Officer.

In joining FIFA, Jill Ellis will serve as part of the world governing body’s executive management team, driving the development and implementation of FIFA’s global football strategy.

Ellis has a rich pedigree of success and vast experience in football, both on and off the pitch, as the only two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup-winning head coach after leading the U.S. Women’s National Team to back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2019. More recently, she was President of the pioneering San Diego Wave FC, successfully guiding the club to the NWSL Shield in only its second year of existence.

In her new role, Ellis will work alongside Arsène Wenger, FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development, and her responsibilities will encompass key technical areas connected to the development of the game across the world.

The creation of the Chief Football Officer position underscores FIFA’s commitment to fostering a diverse, inclusive and accessible global football community, ensuring that football remains a sport for all. It also marks another step towards FIFA achieving its ambition to make football truly global and to give every talent, both boys and girls, a chance.

FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström said: “Jill’s experience, enthusiasm and outstanding achievements make her the perfect choice for this role. She has been a true inspiration for many, and I look forward to seeing the impact of her work continue to inspire many more around the world. FIFA is very proud to have Jill and Arsène, two of the great football leaders and thinkers, to help us make our vision for football a reality. Her appointment demonstrates FIFA’s commitment to the future of the game and to creating more opportunities for the next generation.”