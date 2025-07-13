At the end of 2023, FIFA confirmed the dates, format and qualification mechanisms for the new 32-team Mundial de Clubes FIFA™ and announced details of a separate exciting annual tournament.
In December 2023, at the FIFA Council meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, key decisions were taken in relation to a new 32-team global club competition – the first edition of which will be played in the United States in 2025. It was confirmed that the competition’s official name will be Mundial de Clubes FIFA™ and that it will feature clubs from each of the six confederations. Speaking after the meeting, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: “Clubs play a fundamental role in world football, and the Mundial de Clubes FIFA will be a major milestone in providing clubs from all confederations with a fitting stage on which to shine at the highest level of the game. This will be an open competition based on sporting merit that will play a key role as part of our efforts to make football truly global.”
Dates confirmed
The first edition of the tournament will take place from 15 June to 13 July 2025. These dates were selected to ensure that the scheduling of the tournament is harmoniously aligned with the Men’s International Match Calendar to allow sufficient time between the tournament final and the start of the season in many domestic leagues globally, and considering that a minimum of three days of rest between matches should be guaranteed in order to safeguard player welfare.
Format laid out
The format of the competition was also confirmed and will comprise a group stage composed of eight groups of four teams per group playing in a single-game round-robin format. The top two teams per group will progress to the round of 16, with a direct single-match knockout stage from the round of 16 to the final. There will be no play-off for third place.
Qualification mechanism
With the objective of ensuring the highest quality possible based on sporting criteria over the most recent four seasons, starting from the group stage of the confederation’s relevant premier club competition, and incentivising the result of every game in the respective tournament, the following methodology for the new standard ranking was approved:
3 points for a win
1 point for a draw
3 points for progress to each stage of the competition
In the case of European clubs, given that three full seasons and a full group stage of the fourth season of the UEFA Champions League have already been completed, and since UEFA has an existing club coefficient system, the pre-existing methodology principles for the purpose of calculating the UEFA club coefficient in relation to matches in the UEFA Champions League only will be exceptionally applied to determine the ranking of European clubs. The approved methodology for the ranking of European teams is therefore as follows:
2 points for a win
1 point for a draw
4 points for qualification for the group stage
5 points for qualification for the round of 16
1 point for progress to each stage of the competition thereafter
Who’s there already
|Continent
|Via champions pathway
|Via ranking pathway
|Africa 4 teams
|CAF Champions League 1. 2020-21 and 2022-23: Al Ahly SC (EGY) 2. 2021-22: Wydad AC (MAR) 3. 2023-24: TBC
|4. TBC
|Asia 4 teams
|AFC Champions League 1. 2021: Al Hilal SFC (KSA) 2. 2022: Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN) 3. 2023-24: TBC
|4. TBC
|Europe 12 teams
|UEFA Champions League 1. 2020-21: Chelsea FC (ENG) 2. 2021-22: Real Madrid CF (ESP) 3. 2022-23: Manchester City FC (ENG) 4. 2023-24: TBC
|5. FC Bayern München (GER) 6. Paris Saint-Germain FC (FRA) 7. FC Internazionale (ITA) 8. FC Porto (POR) 9. SL Benfica (POR) 10. TBC 11. TBC 12. TBC
|North & Central America, Carribbean 4 teams
|Concacaf Champions Cup 1. 2021: CF Monterrey (MEX) 2. 2022: Seattle Sounders FC (USA) 3. 2023: Club León (MEX) 4. 2024: TBC
|Host country United States 1. TBC
|Oceania 1 team
|1. Auckland City FC (NZL)*
|South America 6 teams
|CONMEBOL Libertadores 1. 2021: SE Palmeiras (BRA) 2. 2022: CR Flamengo (BRA) 3. 2023: Fluminense FC (BRA) 4. 2024: TBC
|5. TBC 6. TBC
* While the 2024 edition of the OFC Champions League remains to be played, of the teams that may potentially participate, there is no mathematical possibility for any of them to overtake Auckland City FC based on the points gained by that team over the qualification period to date. Note: All teams and dates correct up to and including 31 December 2023.
See the latest status of Mundial de Clubes FIFA™ Confederations ranking: