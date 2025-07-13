In December 2023, at the FIFA Council meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, key decisions were taken in relation to a new 32-team global club competition – the first edition of which will be played in the United States in 2025. It was confirmed that the competition’s official name will be Mundial de Clubes FIFA™ and that it will feature clubs from each of the six confederations. Speaking after the meeting, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: “Clubs play a fundamental role in world football, and the Mundial de Clubes FIFA will be a major milestone in providing clubs from all confederations with a fitting stage on which to shine at the highest level of the game. This will be an open competition based on sporting merit that will play a key role as part of our efforts to make football truly global.”