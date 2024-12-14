It was also announced in 2023 that an annual FIFA club competition would take place as of 2024, featuring all confederation premier club competition champions and concluding with a final at a neutral venue between the UEFA Champions League winners and the winners of an intercontinental play-off between clubs from the other confederations. The official name of the competition will be the Coupe Intercontinentale de la FIFA, and the format was confirmed as follows. Stage A This stage of the competition will have two rounds. In the first round, the winners of the AFC Champions League or the CAF Champions League, to be initially determined by a draw and alternating each year thereafter, will play in their home stadium against the winners of the OFC Champions League.
The winners of this round will then play away against the remaining AFC or CAF champions.
Stage B The winners of the Concacaf Champions Cup will play the winners of the CONMEBOL Libertadores in the home stadium of one of the clubs, with the hosts of the first edition to be determined by a draw and the hosting rights alternating each year thereafter. Play-off The winners of both previous stages will play each other at a neutral venue in the days before the final.
Final The winners of the play-off will play the winners of the UEFA Champions League at the same neutral venue, with the winners being crowned as champions for that year. For the inaugural edition of the competition in 2024, the following dates were confirmed:
The first stages will be scheduled by FIFA in consultation with the clubs and the confederations
The play-off will take place on 14 December 2024 in a neutral location
The final will take place on 18 December 2024 in the same neutral location
*Home teams in stages A and B to be determined by a draw for the 2024 edition and alternating for every edition thereafter