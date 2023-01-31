Real Madrid won a record fifth FIFA Club World Cup™ title, beating Asian representatives from Saudi Arabia Al Hilal 5-3 in the final. The tournament was staged in Morocco from 1 to 12 February 2023, having been pushed back from its usual December slot because of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. The Spanish side overpowered Egypt’s Al Ahly 4-1 in the semi-finals after a goal by Vinícius Júnior – later voted the tournament’s best player – gave them the breakthrough three minutes before half- time. Meanwhile, two first-half penalties from Salem Al-Dawsari helped Al Hilal to a 3-2 win over South American champions Flamengo in the other semi-final. In an entertaining final, Vinícius Júnior and Federico Valverde scored twice each, with Karim Benzema adding a fifth for Real Madrid, while the Saudi side replied with a brace from Luciano Vietto and a goal from Moussa Marega. Real Madrid’s win saw Carlo Ancelotti equal Pep Guardiola’s record of three FIFA Club World Cup titles as a coach, while midfielder Toni Kroos became the most successful player in the competition’s history with six wins in as many final appearances.