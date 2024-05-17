FIFA Congress takes historic decisions on racism and FIFA Women's World Cup 2027™

Brazil appointed as host of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027™

FIFA Congress took a united stand to stamp out racism

The Congress took place in South East Asia for the first time

The 74th FIFA Congress has awarded the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027™ to Brazil, the first time it will take place in South America, and, in another historic moment, taken a united stand to stamp racism out of the game. In an open vote, Brazil was appointed to host the tenth edition of the tournament after receiving 119 votes while the joint bid of Belgium, Netherlands and Germany received 78.

"This is a win for women's football in South America, and for women's football everywhere which FIFA works every day to improve and strengthen,” said Ednaldo Rodrigues, President of the Brazilian Football Association (CBF). “You can be certain that, without wanting to be vain, we will try to stage the biggest and best FIFA Women's World Cup™ of all. I hope you can all come to Brazil and enjoy the hospitality of our country.” It is the first time that a FIFA Congress has voted on the hosts of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™.

The tournament will provide a significant opportunity for FIFA to continue to build on the momentum generated by previous editions, including the globally applauded, record-breaking FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ held in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand last year.

Brazil appointed as FIFA Women's World Cup 2027™ hosts Previous 01 / 08 The FIFA Women's World Cup trophy is seen on a plinth after Brazil was announced as the host country during the 74th FIFA Congress 2024 02 / 08 FIFA President Gianni Infantino presents Ednaldo Rodrigues, President of the Brazilian Football Confederation an award as Brazil won the bid to host the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup 03 / 08 Delegates from Brazil celebrate after Brazil are announced to be the host country of the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup 04 / 08 A general view as Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA holds the winning ballet of Brazil as they are announced to be the host country of the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup 05 / 08 Ednaldo Rodrigues, President of the Brazilian Football Confederation speaks on stage after Brazil won the bid to host the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup 06 / 08 Delegates from Brazil pose with the winning ballet and award after Brazil was announced to be the host country of the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup 07 / 08 FIFA Council Member and Brazilian Football Confederation President Ednaldo Rodrigues speaks on stage after Brazil are announced as the hosts for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 08 / 08 FIFA President Gianni Infantino holds the winning ballet of Brazil as they are announced to be the host country of the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup Next

The Congress, at which all 211 FIFA Member Associations were present, opened with a video address from the Prime Minister of Thailand Srettha Thavisin and an address from Football Association of Thailand (FAT) President Nualphan Lamsam, who became the first female president of an Asian member association when she was elected earlier this year. In his opening address, FIFA President Gianni Infantino reiterated that FIFA's mission was to grow football globally and provide more chances for teams around the world to play competitively. In addition to the expanded youth tournaments which are being introduced, he also proposed the creation of an U-15 football festival, open to teams from all member associations. “Our duty is to offer more opportunities everywhere in the world, the opportunity to play, dream, be involved and, sometimes, change life. Also, the opportunity to grow not only as a footballer but also as a human being,” he said.

The Congress, the first to be held in South East Asia, culminated with the announcement of an anti-racism plan to be implemented in all member associations and based on five pillars: rules and sanctions, action on the pitch, criminal charges, education and players' voice. Delegates were shown a video featuring a number of high-profile current and former players and football figures making the cross-arm gesture that is being proposed globally to signal racist incidents during games. Mr Infantino said he had been contacting players around the world to solicit their opinions, advice and experiences in drawing up the new strategy.

Global Stand Against Racism at the 74th FIFA Congress 2024 Previous 01 / 09 A general view of FIFA President Gianni Infantino and FIFA Legends on stage as part of the Global Stand Against Racism in Football 02 / 09 FIFA President Gianni Infantino as part of the Global Stand Against Racism in Football during the 74th FIFA Congress 2024 03 / 09 A general view of LED graphics that read "Global stand against racism in Football" during the 74th FIFA Congress 2024 04 / 09 FIFA President Gianni Infantino (R) and FIFA Legend Emmanuel Adebayor (L) on stage as part of the Global Stand Against Racism in Football 05 / 09 FIFA Legend Emmanuel Adebayor speaks as part of the Global Stand Against Racism in Football 06 / 09 FIFA President Gianni Infantino on stage with FIFA Legends as part of the Global Stand Against Racism in Football during the 74th FIFA Congress 2024 07 / 09 FIFA Legend Iván Córdoba speaks as part of the Global Stand Against Racism in Football during the 74th FIFA Congress 2024 08 / 09 A general view of FIFA President Gianni Infantino and FIFA Legends on stage as part of the Global Stand Against Racism in Football during the 74th FIFA Congress 2024 09 / 09 A general view as Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA speaks on stage during the Global Stand Against Racism in Football presentation Next

There was also a presentation by FIFA Referees Committee Chairman Pierluigi Collina, who spoke about the success of trialling Football Video Support at the recent Blue Stars/FIFA Youth Cup™ in Zurich. Following a presentation by the Palestine Football Association, it was agreed to conduct a legal assessment of the situation to be presented to the FIFA Council. An independent report is being commissioned before an emergency sitting of the Council. "Palestine is a full member of FIFA, like any of the other 210 members of FIFA, with exactly the same rights and exactly the same obligations, like any other country," said the FIFA President. "Now, like everyone else, I was extremely, extremely shocked by what happened on 7 October in Israel. And like anyone else, I was extremely, extremely shocked and am extremely shocked by what is happening now in Gaza. I pray." "I pray for the mothers who lost their children. I pray for the children who lost their parents. I pray for all those people who suffer. And, I want, like all of you, just one thing – just one thing: peace. Peace."