Invitations to tender for media rights to FIFA World Cup 26™, FIFA World Cup 2030™ and FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™ officially launched in Germany

Tender for men’s competitions covers next two editions of the FIFA World Cup™

A separate tender is being launched in parallel for media rights to FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™

All interested parties can request the ITTs via germany-media-rights@fifa.org

Invitation for bid submissions will close on Thursday, 13 February 2025

The first ITT will cover two historic editions of the men’s tournament. The FIFA World Cup 26™, which will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, and the FIFA World Cup 2030™, to be hosted in Morocco, Portugal and Spain, with three centenary matches taking place in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. The upcoming tournaments will feature a record 48 teams and an unprecedented 104 matches, creating the most inclusive sporting event in history.

A second ITT is being launched in Germany for the FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™. The FIFA Women's World Cup is the biggest female-only sporting event in the world. The 2027 edition will be hosted in Brazil, promising an unforgettable tournament. Thirty-two teams will compete in at least eight host cities representing different regions of the country.

Entities wishing to participate in the tender processes can request the ITTs by e-mailing germany-media-rights@fifa.org. The bid submission deadline for both tenders is 10:00 CET on Thursday, 13 February 2025.