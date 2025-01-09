Invitations to tender for media rights to FIFA World Cup 26™, FIFA World Cup 2030™ and FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™ officially launched in Germany

Tender for men’s competitions covers next two editions of the FIFA World Cup™
A separate tender is being launched in parallel for media rights to FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™
All interested parties can request the ITTs via germany-media-rights@fifa.org
Invitation for bid submissions will close on Thursday, 13 February 2025
FIFA has officially launched two invitations to tender (ITTs) in Germany, for the media rights to FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA World Cup 2030™, as well as for the FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™.
The first ITT will cover two historic editions of the men’s tournament. The FIFA World Cup 26™, which will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, and the FIFA World Cup 2030™, to be hosted in Morocco, Portugal and Spain, with three centenary matches taking place in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. The upcoming tournaments will feature a record 48 teams and an unprecedented 104 matches, creating the most inclusive sporting event in history.
A second ITT is being launched in Germany for the FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™. The FIFA Women's World Cup is the biggest female-only sporting event in the world. The 2027 edition will be hosted in Brazil, promising an unforgettable tournament. Thirty-two teams will compete in at least eight host cities representing different regions of the country.
Entities wishing to participate in the tender processes can request the ITTs by e-mailing germany-media-rights@fifa.org. The bid submission deadline for both tenders is 10:00 CET on Thursday, 13 February 2025.
Through the sale of media rights for its football tournaments, FIFA generates income which is essential to support and develop football around the world, including the FIFA Forward Development Programme.