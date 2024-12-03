Bank of America builds on partnership with FIFA to become Official Partner of FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

Global financial institution becomes the latest Official Partner of the new 32-team FIFA Club World Cup™

Expanded partnership between Bank of America and FIFA supports the pursuit of excellence and achievement in football through two iconic sporting events

Bank of America will engage with billions of passionate football fans around the world, in order to deepen client relationships, engage local communities, and help drive growth throughout the USA and the major markets hosting FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ and FIFA World Cup 26™ matches

FIFA is proud to announce Bank of America as the latest Official Partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, the new tournament that will bring together 32 of the world’s best clubs in the United States next year for the greatest global club competition in history. In August 2024, Bank of America became the Official Bank Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 26™. Through this agreement, FIFA and Bank of America have committed to working together to support the growth of the global game and the tournament’s impact on football fans of all ages, abilities and backgrounds. Ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 official draw in Miami this Thursday, the organisations have expanded the partnership to include next year’s global club showpiece.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ 01:58

Matches at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be staged in 11 cities across the USA, providing an unparalleled opportunity for FIFA and Bank of America to deliver positive economic and social impact in the communities in which the bank’s teammates and clients live and work. FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: “We are thrilled to have Bank of America on board for the inaugural 32-team FIFA Club World Cup. In recent months we’ve enjoyed detailed discussions with Bank of America’s leadership about FIFA’s mission both on and off the pitch, so we’re delighted that they’ve joined us on our journey to redefine global club football in addition to working side-by-side with us for FIFA World Cup 2026. As a global organisation with operations around the world and in every tournament host city, Bank of America is a perfect partner for this ground-breaking tournament.”