Strengthening Jordanian Football: FIFA's Impact on the National Teams' Success and Development

FIFA has provided Jordan with strategic support for its football development

Arab nation remain on course for FIFA World Cup 26™ qualification

"Mission to foster environment that serves all aspects of football," says JFA Secretary General Samar Nassar

The Jordanian national football team made waves in the AFC Asian Cup 2023, finishing as runners-up and capturing global attention with their skill, determination, and sportsmanship in what was their fifth continental appearance. In addition to this achievement, the team has advanced to the third and final round of the FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifiers, and are currently second Group B, behind Korea Republic.

The rise of stars like Yazan Al-Naimat and Musa Al-Tamari, both nominated for the Best Footballer in Asia Award, underscores the impressive growth of Jordanian football and signals their ambitious path toward global recognition.

Jordan’s national team captain, Ihsan Haddad, highlighted the team’s dedication to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 26™: “With the additional spots for Asia in the 2026 World Cup, we are pursuing our dream to secure one of these eight coveted spots,” he said. Beyond the pursuit of a historic World Cup berth, this journey reflects Jordan’s commitment to solidifying its place on the world football stage.

FIFA’s Strategic Support for Jordan’s Football Development

FIFA’s long-standing support through its development programmes has been instrumental in empowering the Jordan Football Association (JFA) to enhance the national teams’ infrastructure, talent pipeline, and high-performance environment. This collaboration between FIFA and the JFA has been essential for cultivating sustainable football growth in Jordan and creating an environment for both players and staff to excel.

Currently, FIFA is actively supporting the JFA through multiple ongoing and upcoming projects:

Artificial Pitch Replacement at the JFA Training Centre: This project focuses on upgrading key training facilities to ensure the availability of high-quality playing surfaces for the national teams. This renovation aims to provide an optimal training environment and support player development.

Construction of Al Karameh National Teams Centre: Approved by the FIFA Development Committee on 7 November, this state-of-the-art centre is designed to be a dedicated facility for Jordan’s national teams. It will offer comprehensive amenities to support athletes’ training and preparation.

Development of the JFA Technical Centre: Scheduled for final approval by FIFA in December, the new Technical Centre will be a central hub for Jordanian football development. Complete with a gym, medical clinic, lecture halls, and offices, the centre will serve national teams, coaches, and referees, and foster a collaborative training environment. The JFA’s commitment to fostering talent at all levels aligns with FIFA’s mission to give every talent a chance to succeed.

Ambitious Future Plans for Jordanian Football

“Our mission is to foster an environment that serves all aspects of football – from players to referees – by providing quality facilities and a supportive infrastructure for development,” said JFA Secretary General Ms. Samar Nassar.

The JFA are hoping to reap the rewards of this collaboration with FIFA sooner rather than later.

As the Jordanian national team continues its journey toward the FIFA World Cup 26™, the upcoming qualification matches are set to be crucial. Currently in second place in their group and trailing South Korea by three points, Jordan has displayed strong performances, with decisive victories over Oman and Palestine, alongside a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Kuwait.