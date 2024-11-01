FIFA Member Associations in focus (October 2024)

FIFA tournaments reach new frontiers bringing development opportunities

Referees in focus as various activities take place and Bibiana Steinhaus-Webb joins FIFA

The latest global investment activity for the month reviewed

FIFA provides financial and logistical support to its 211 member associations through a variety of programmes designed to promote the development of football worldwide. This support is essential for the implementation of projects and initiatives that seek to improve sport in all corners of the planet. We review some of the most notable activity during October which promote, strengthen and help make football truly global.

FIFA Congress to return to South America

October commenced with Paraguay named to host the 75th FIFA Congress next year. The historic event will coincide with 100 years of FIFA membership for Paraguay who joined the world governing body in 1925. It will also be the first-ever Ordinary FIFA Congress held in South America that is not directly linked to staging a FIFA World Cup™.

New frontiers for World Cups

It has been another busy period for FIFA tournaments. Dominican Republic hosted their first-ever global football event in the form of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™. Four debutants made their bow at the tournament, namely Ecuador, Kenya, Poland and the hosts, with each benefitting from significant investment in women’s football via the world governing body.

The month began with Uzbekistan hosting a highly successful FIFA Futsal World Cup™ – the first FIFA tournament staged in Central Asia. Brazil edged out old rivals Argentina in a tense decider for a record-extending sixth title. There was history too for tournament new faces Afghanistan, France, New Zealand and Tajikistan, with the Europeans impressively going all the way to the semi-finals.

Referee development continues with renewed drive

It has been another busy period for elite referee development in different parts of the globe. Northern Ireland launched a recruitment drive with various courses over a period of a month. The push is in line with Bibiana Steinhaus-Webb’s drive to encourage more female match officials globally. The well-known former German referee was recently announced as FIFA’s Head of Women’s Refereeing with Dominican Republic 2024 her first tournament in the new role.

There was also plenty of activity in South America with Uruguay (futsal and beach soccer), Paraguay (futsal) and Ecuador (instructors and advisors) all welcoming a FIFA delegation for match official development.

Meanwhile, Namibia hosted an extensive FIFA MA Elite Referees Course in the capital Windhoek and FIFA met with representatives of the Ghana Football Association regarding the implementation of VAR technology in the nation's domestic leagues.

Football for Schools continues its global tuition

Football for Schools maintained its ongoing activity across various parts of the world. Nicaragua was the latest member association to benefit from the programme which combines football and life skills, with a visit to the municipality of Villa El Carmen. The month concluded with a large delivery of balls to 45 schools in Honduras as part of the initiative. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahsa saw a huge turnout of youngsters for the sixth phase of the programme in the Kingdom.

Creating the players of tomorrow

FIFA’s Talent Development Scheme was busy throughout the month of October with activity in some diverse areas of the planet. Designed to raise the standards of national team football for both men and women and driven by FIFA's desire for a long-term dedication to global talent development, there were various initiatives rolled-out in Bahrain, Ghana, Japan and Vanuatu.

Making football accessible for all

The Royal Spanish Football Federation became the latest organisation to join the initiative to make matches accessible to everyone by offering Audio Descriptive Commentary. The commentary was offered during the Spain-Serbia UEFA Nations League match. FIFA successfully hosted launched this initiative during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™, in which fans who are blind or visually impaired had the opportunity to receive a detailed description of what was happening on the pitch.