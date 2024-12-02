FIFA Member Associations in focus (November 2024)

FIFA’s support to its member associations during November in review

Referee development in the spotlight with various activities

Regional workshops held in Asia, Europe and South America

FIFA provides financial and logistical support to its 211 member associations through a variety of programmes designed to promote the development of football worldwide. This support is essential for the implementation of projects and initiatives that seek to improve sport in all corners of the planet. We review some of the most notable activity during November which promote, strengthen and help make football truly global.

Strong support for referee development

The diverse range of improvement opportunities offered by the world governing body for match officials was very much on display over the course of the month. Elite referees in Guinea had the opportunity for personal development with the visit of FIFA instructors specialising in both physical and technical aspects throughout an intensive five-day event in Conakry. Counterparts in Guatemala enjoyed a similar course as FIFA instructors delivered instruction over five days to 30 referees and assistant referees. Futsal colleagues in the Central American nation were also offered comparable instruction over three days. The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has initiated the process for adopting Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology in Ghana's football competitions with a two-day meeting held between a delegation from the FIFA VAR Team and GFA officials. A large representation from the federation joined in meetings reaffirming the GFA's commitment to the swift implementation of VAR technology. A five-day assembly was also held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania for 30 local referees where VAR training was a key component. Finally to Paraguay, where referee assessors completed a three-day course delivered by a visiting FIFA delegation.

Coaching the coaches

Aruba was the location for a major event as 22 representatives from regional English-speaking Concacaf member associations descended on the Caribbean island for the FIFA Coach Education Leaders’ Knowledge Exchange Programme 2024. A first for Aruba, the four-day workshop was designed to assist with implementing a standard of best practice in coach education. FIFA also delivered a coaches development session for grassroots coaches in Liberia.

Broad-ranging workshops impart knowledge

The South Asian Football Federation hosted a Safeguarding seminar in Sri Lanka with all seven regional nations represented. It followed on from a Financial Governance workshop also held in Colombo earlier in the month with FIFA supporting both events. Club Management was in focus in Indonesia where a FIFA Club Management Workshop was held over five days in Jakarta and Bali, with a similar event conducted in Iceland. The overarching focus was on best practices in club and league management, growing club structures, and operational planning.

FIFA was also on hand to deliver a Club Professionalisation and Management Programme in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. Each workshop was well attended by local club executives with a primary focus on strategic planning, commercial and marketing, finance and governance.

Football for Schools further grows its footprint

FIFA’s popular Football for Schools (F4S) continues to deliver on its key focus of introducing young players to the beautiful game across all corners of the globe. Malaysia’s commitment to building its football base continued with numerous programmes delivered including in Perak, Negeri Sembilan and Putrajaya. There was similar joy on a large scale in Uganda with a large number of schools benefitting from a donation of balls as well as an introduction to the programme. A massive platform has been established in Uganda with 235 schools represented in a comprehensive two-day workshop for teachers in the West Nile region. Meanwhile in Honduras there was a similar distribution of footballs for educational centres in Choluteca and Valle.

Health check-up for South America

Paraguay played host as CONMEBOL nations gathered for the 10th seminar of the Medical Commission and Anti-Doping Unit with the objection of evaluating work done over the past year and also projecting forward to 2025. Heading the visiting FIFA delegation was FIFA Medical Director Dr. Andrew Massey with anti-doping updates and best practises in focus, as well as management of medicals protocols and injuries in football.

Building elite talent across the globe

It was a busy month of activity for a diverse range of nations across the world participating in the FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS). The scheme aims to aims to create a sustainable legacy for long-term talent development by maximising each member association’s opportunities. Participants from all over Europe descended on Croatia for this year’s FIFA Talent Development Scheme Knowledge Exchange Workshop. In addition to numerous major European football nations, Japanese representatives were also in attendance in Zagreb. "FIFA, together with the Croatian association, has really organised a top-class event,” said Austrian Football Association sports director Peter Schöttel. “A lot of input is provided on how other nations work in the area of talent development. This workshop also offers the opportunity to exchange ideas with top nations and to keep in touch.” In Kampala, Uganda, a workshop focussed on selecting schools that can be part of a clear player development pathway. There were also visits from the world governing body to Guatemala for developmental meetings and an elite youth player festival, and also to India for a talent id workshop.

Managing the match

FIFA World Cup™ qualifiers in Auckland provided the stage for practical learnings at the OFC Match Coordinator Programme. Among the attendees was former Tahiti international and beach soccer star Naea Bennett, with a dual practical-theoretical approach offering insights into the intricacies of organising world-class football events and the future potential of elevation to the world stage.