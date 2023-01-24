Digital content creation skills the focus of African virtual workshop

Workshop organised as part of the FIFA Digital Skills programme

Some 14 African member associations took part

Workshop ties in with FIFA strategy of supporting learning and innovation at MAs

Following the success of a first workshop on digital content creation in Kigali in December, a second one was held on 21-23 May by FIFA Member Associations of Africa, under the watchful eye of its director, Gelson Fernandes. And like its predecessor, the three-day workshop powered by FIFA + was very productive.

“These digital workshops are vital for our associations, as they show them how to use digital tools, adopt best practices and stay competitive in a constantly changing environment,” said the former Switzerland international. “In taking part in this workshop, we can develop their skills, innovate and collaborate effectively, thereby ensuring that all our associations enjoy a prosperous and connected future.”

Twenty-five representatives from 14 of FIFA’s African member associations thus had the opportunity to develop or brush up their digital content creation know-how by covering the following themes: social media engagement, content monetisation strategies, and using analysis to grow your audience.

Participating member associations

Côte d’Ivoire 🇨🇮 Senegal 🇸🇳 Mozambique 🇲🇿 Ghana 🇬🇭 Congo DR 🇨🇩 Zambia 🇿🇲 Morocco 🇲🇦 Egypt 🇪🇬 Algeria 🇩🇿 South Sudan 🇸🇸 Botswana 🇧🇼 Namibia 🇳🇦 South Africa 🇿🇦 Cameroon 🇨🇲

“It's been a very rewarding experience,” said Mike Mubanga, a Zambian Football Association employee. “The skills and strategies that we’ve acquired will allow us to create more attractive content and communicate better with our fans as a result.”

“It was a perfect opportunity for us to meet people from other member associations and to learn from experts in the field. I can’t wait to put into practice everything I’ve learned and to see the positive impact it will have on our presence online.”

Also taking part was Janine Anthony, Sports and Gaming Partnerships Lead at TikTok. Responsible for Sub-Saharan Africa, Anthony, who hails from the UK, gave a glimpse of what the famous platform has put in place in the past on a technical and strategic level, focusing in particular on the 2023 CAF Africa Cup of Nations.

Also present was Natalie Gibson, interim head of content at the English Football Association, who spoke about the digital campaign that the FA came up with for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023. Meanwhile, Estela Lucas, head of fan experience at the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), shared her expertise in data exploitation.

“The workshop has been very instructive,” said Matilda Dimedo, head of communications at Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) women’s football department. “It’s shown us how to use all the different social media, which will allow us to create better content.

“We are very grateful to FIFA for having set up their digital skills platform and for organising this workshop. We hope to have more opportunities to learn, unlearn and relearn with the wonderful FIFA Digital Skills team.”

“I already knew quite a lot about content creation, but this workshop has given me new angles and a different vision that will really help me develop content in the future,” commented Ahmed Farouk, who works for the Egyptian Football Association (EFA). “The workshop looked at the latest technology, including Artificial Intelligence, and it was a great experience for me.”