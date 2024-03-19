The Kyrgyz Football Union
Information
Official Sitewww.kfu.kg
Address
Mederova Street 1 "B",
P.O. Box 1484,
720082 BISHKEK
Kyrgyz Republic
Contact
Phone: +996-312/51 82 84
Email:info@kfu.kg
Fax: +996-312/51 83 42
President
Kamchybek TASHIEV
Senior Vice President
Nurdin BUKUEV
Vice President
Akylbek MAMATOV
Dastanbek KONOKBAEV
Dzhokhan ERALKHANOV
Kanatbek ABDYKADYROV
General Secretary
Mederbek SYDYKOV
Treasurer
Ainur KULZHAEVA
Media And Communication Manager
Zhibek KUBANYCHBEK
Technical Director
Anarbek ORMOMBEKOV
National Coach Men
Stefan TARKOVIC
National Coach Women
Nematzhan ZAKIROV
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Bakhadyr KOCHKAROV
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Spartak DANILENKO
Referee Coordinator
Omurbek TAALAIBEKOV
Futsal Coordinator
Amirzhan MUKANOV
Kyrgyz Republic Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
102
Kosovo
Kosovo
1202.77
103
Aotearoa New Zealand
Aotearoa New Zealand
1197.47
104
Kyrgyz Republic
Kyrgyz Republic
1196.97
105
Vietnam
Vietnam
1194.58
106
Mauritania
Mauritania
1194.48
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
128
Mongolia
Mongolia
1103.77
129
The Gambia
The Gambia
1102.66
130
Kyrgyz Republic
Kyrgyz Republic
1099.57
131
Cabo Verde
Cabo Verde
1099.55
132
Lebanon
Lebanon
1090.59
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the The Kyrgyz Football Union
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.