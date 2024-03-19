The Kyrgyz Football Union

www.kfu.kg

Mederova Street 1 "B",

P.O. Box 1484,

720082 BISHKEK

Kyrgyz Republic

Phone: +996-312/51 82 84

Email:info@kfu.kg

Fax: +996-312/51 83 42

Kamchybek TASHIEV

Nurdin BUKUEV

Akylbek MAMATOV

Dastanbek KONOKBAEV

Dzhokhan ERALKHANOV

Kanatbek ABDYKADYROV

Mederbek SYDYKOV

Ainur KULZHAEVA

Zhibek KUBANYCHBEK

Anarbek ORMOMBEKOV

Stefan TARKOVIC

Nematzhan ZAKIROV

Bakhadyr KOCHKAROV

Spartak DANILENKO

Omurbek TAALAIBEKOV

Amirzhan MUKANOV

Kyrgyz Republic Ranking

Kyrgyz Republic Men's Ranking
Kyrgyz Republic Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
102
Kosovo
Kosovo
Kosovo
1202.77
103
Aotearoa New Zealand
Aotearoa New Zealand
Aotearoa New Zealand
1197.47
104
Kyrgyz Republic
Kyrgyz Republic
Kyrgyz Republic
1196.97
105
Vietnam
Vietnam
Vietnam
1194.58
106
Mauritania
Mauritania
Mauritania
1194.48

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
128
Mongolia
Mongolia
Mongolia
1103.77
129
The Gambia
The Gambia
The Gambia
1102.66
130
Kyrgyz Republic
Kyrgyz Republic
Kyrgyz Republic
1099.57
131
Cabo Verde
Cabo Verde
Cabo Verde
1099.55
132
Lebanon
Lebanon
Lebanon
1090.59

15 Mar 2024

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 16: During the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Group D match between Portugal and Mexico at Dubai Design District Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Member Associations
FIFA Member Associations in focus (February/March 2024)
19 Mar 2024
LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES - MAY 17: The FIFA World Cup Winner's Trophy during the FIFA World Cup 26 Official Brand Launch at the Griffith Observatory on May 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, United States.
FIFA TV
Tender process opens for media rights to FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024™
11 Jan 2024
BISHKEK, KYRGYZ REPUBLIC - MAY 05: FIFA President Gianni Infantino and President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov pose with "OCEAUNZ", the Official Match Ball of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 during a meeting between FIFA President Gianni Infantino and President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov as part of the FIFA President Gianni Infantino Visit to Kyrgyz Republic on May 05, 2023 in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic.
President
New national stadium focus of FIFA President meeting with Kyrgyz Republic President
6 May 2023
DUSHANBE, TAJIKISTAN - MAY 02: FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L) and CAFA President and Tajikistan Football Federation (TFF) President Rustam Emomali (R) pose for a photo with pennants during the 8th CAFA Congress on May 02, 2023 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.
President
FIFA President congratulates CAFA President on re-election
3 May 2023
FIFA Financial governance and management workshop
Football Development
Dubai regional office hosts financial governance workshops for four member associations
5 Nov 2021
The triumphant Uzbekistan U-20 squad at the CAFA U-20 Championship in Tajikistan
Women's Football
Women's football in Central Asia back on track after pandemic
Central Asia Football Association U20 Women's Championship played in Dushanbe, Tajikistan
+7
FIFA Organisation
Central Asia Football Association U-20 Women's Championship played in Dushanbe, Tajikistan
Hassan Alblooshi of UAE celebrates a goal
Tournaments
Eight more Asian nations leap into third round
PRELIMINARY JOINT QUALIFICATION 2022,GUAM,SYRIA,Sharjah Stadium,07 Jun, 2021
Tournaments
Syria advance to next round, IR Iran back on track
Kyrgyz women's football project
Organisation
FIFA’s support underpins Kyrgyz Republic’s ambitions
+7
Development Programmes
Kyrgyz women's football project