How the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ is redefining football Down Under

Women’s football in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand booms in wake of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™

Massive growth in all areas both on and off the field

Participation rates include notable increase in diverse communities

Eighteen months may have already passed since Spain joyously lifted the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ trophy at Sydney/Wangal's Stadium Australia but the tournament's transformative impact is unfolding in real time. The finale to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ capped a hugely memorable tournament that began in stunning fashion and never failed to inspire. A month earlier, on the opening day, Aotearoa New Zealand stunned former world champions Norway, while co-hosts Australia edged the Republic of Ireland with both matches playing in front of record women’s football crowds for each nation. Local interest and passion heightened further during the tournament, igniting an enthusiasm which continues to resonate to this day.

The most tangible impact can be found by taking a weekend trip to the local sporting grounds in both Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand. The growth in participation figures has been impressive. In Australia there has been a heady 16% growth in women and girls’ participation in a single year. This is a clear effect of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ and the ongoing popularity of Australia’s national team with the Matildas enjoying a run of 16 consecutive sold-out matches on home soil. “The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 inspired a generation, and we are determined to harness that momentum to unite and grow football across the country,” said James Johnson, CEO of Football Australia.

The growth was mirrored in other areas such as social football, coaches, volunteers and more. The impact has been just as significant in Aotearoa New Zealand. The country might be renowned for many as a rugby nation but grassroots statistics tell an evolving story. Football is now the biggest team participation sport with women and girls participation booming by 27% since 2022 for players in New Zealand Football programmes. New Zealand Football CEO Andrew Pragnell said: “The growth of football and futsal in Aotearoa New Zealand in the last few years is enormous, but the FIFA Women’s World Cup really has had a significant impact, which is exactly what you want to see as a result of a mega event being hosted here.”

A focus on social and cultural inclusivity was one of numerous key initiatives for the tournament and the positive impact is clear. A Cultural Panel helped devise initiatives to recognise and engage First Nations and Māori communities, and became the first FIFA tournament to include traditional place names. For the hosts, inclusivity was a key legacy driver. New Zealand Football recently signed an agreement with Māori Football Aotearoa to enable both organisations to support one another and help deliver a wide range of programmes. There has been significant growth in participation from under-represented ethnicities, with Māori, Pasifika and Asian players up 14% from 2023. Meanwhile, Kōtuitui, a school programme for primary and intermediate-aged children developed by New Zealand Football, Māori Football Aotearoa and Sport New Zealand, continues to be successfully rolled out.