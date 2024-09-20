Expanded FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup™ opens up welcome opportunities for coaches

FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia featured 24 teams for the first time

Coaches say that taking part is an invaluable experience for players

Participation prompts member associations to invest and raise standards

For Venezuela, it has been a “dream come true”. For many of Ghana’s players, their first taste of air travel. And for Mexico, a chance to experience what it is like to play in front of a noisy, passionate crowd. Coaches at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2024™ have found multiple benefits of taking part in the expanded 24-team tournament, saying it gives more players the chance to perform on a global stage and experience a higher level than they may be used to.

“I think it’s wonderful. It gives them knowledge, and it’s a huge experience for those players. It’s a tough age group because they are very close to the senior team, though some may never become professional players,” said Brazil coach Rosana. “And this experience is very important because it changes people. Not only the players. Living through all this and understanding what it’s like to play in a world championship organised by FIFA. Also, their parents have the opportunity to watch them compete.”

Germany coach Kathrin Peter has similar feelings. “It’s a once in a lifetime [opportunity] and everyone is really proud to be here and play for Germany, and also be on a really big stage, to perform. For a young talent, it’s really a big stage to show their performance, to show what they can [do] and it’s really a possibility to become the next star of the next generation. I saw really good technical and tactical skills – it’s a new level, it’s a new level of women’s football U-20.”

USA coach Tracey Kevins said that experience had shown that teams exposed to a higher level of competition will close the gap if they invest. “Expanding allows teams who might have a harder time qualifying to have an opportunity. It allows them to see their level and then to understand that more investment might be needed in their respective programmes, so I am all for it,” she said.

“It has been evident over the last 20 years that when teams are shown what the level is, those that invest close the gap, so it's really on member associations to continue to invest in women's football. This is about showing the benchmark, the level and it's like that for any member association: you go away from the tournament, you reflect, you look at what is needed.”

Fiji, one of four debutants alongside Cameroon, Austria and Morocco, were thrown in at the deep end after being drawn with Brazil, France and Canada and said they had already learned a lot. “It was always likely we were going to face things that we hadn't faced before but it's a really good learning experience for all of us and I believe it's going to give us motivation,” said defender Talei Moodie. “We learned that against a team like Canada, we can’t go diving in, we have to be more cautious against a team that is so technical.”

For Ghana, it was more than just about football. “Some of the players had not even taken a flight before and this has been a very big opportunity for them, flying all the way from Ghana to Colombia and seeing a different environment and culture,” said coach Yusif Basigi.

Venezuela, taking part for the second time, will never forget taking their first point from a draw with Korea Republic. “This is a dream come true, to take Venezuela to a World Cup. It’s beautiful to see so many excellent players, showing how much women’s football has grown,” said coach Pamela Conti. “It was a huge achievement for us to qualify for this World Cup. We are enjoying ourselves and we are doing everything for the growth of the women’s game.”