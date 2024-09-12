The family ties of debutant Austria

A group of 40 relatives of the Austrian players are making a name for themselves in Colombia

Two mothers and a father share their experiences of their daughters' debut on world stage

The three all praised Colombia’s hospitality and the World Cup experience

Austria had just won their first game at a FIFA women's tournament and their players were coming to the stands to celebrate with some 40 family members who had made the trip to Colombia and been cheering them on nonstop.

Opponents Ghana's threw everything at them in the closing minutes, when nerves were frayed all round, but the Europeans held on to make history with a 2-1 win. For this passionate group of family members, who are nearly all dressed in red, this FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Colombia 2024™ is already a fairy tale.

One of the first to reach the foot of the stands of the Estadio El Techo is Sanea El Sherif, mother of Mariella, the team’s goalkeeper and VISA Player of the Match. Sanea, in yellow like her daughter, hugs her for what seems like an eternity. What a way to celebrate your daughter’s 20th birthday!

"From the moment I saw her on the pitch I felt something incredible, an enormous sense of pride. It’s her birthday, and she’s the player of the match at Austria's first [Women’s] World Cup... It was the perfect feeling!" says Sanea.

Next to her, Sabine Uzun embraces her daughter Nicole Ojukmu, Austria's No10 and scorer of their second goal. With their faces just inches apart, they say everything that needs to be said with their tear-stained eyes...

"I felt very proud that she was participating in this World Cup. Also nervous, excited... all kinds of emotions. All those feelings came out. I was happy!" exclaims Sabine.

What does her mother's presence mean to Nicole? "It means everything to me. My mother is the most important person in my life, and I’m incredibly happy to be able to have her here and to count on her supporting me. I'm also proud to be able to play at a World Cup in front of her!"

A few meters above them, Wolfgang Spinn beams with pride at his daughters Laura and Greta, both starters for this opening game. In fact, Laura, played her part in Austria's historic first goal at the tournament by providing the assist to Hanna Frankhauser.

"It was a great moment for me. Two of my daughters in the starting 11 in a World Cup game! Hannah, Greta and Laura actually played together for Tyrol, a state in Austria... Definitely, a great moment!" says Wolfgang, sporting a black Austrian jersey that he says he will wear to every game.

Asked what it felt like to share this moment with her dad, Laura says: "My father goes to almost every game. No matter where we play in Austria, he's always there, so it's very nice that our parents support us like that and that there's always someone there. It's an amazing feeling and I'm so proud that he’s able to do it."

Happy moments like these often stir old memories in parents, with Sanea recalling how Mariella became enchanted with the beautiful game. "It happened when she was four years old, and it was thanks to our neighbours' children. They all played football together, and that's how it came about. It was love at first sight for her!"

For Nicole, it was about the influence of a sibling, as her mother Sabine explains. "She has a brother a year and a half older than her. By the time my daughter was six, he was already playing, so she started to join in and discovered her love for the game."

For the Spinns, it was also a family affair, Wolfgang says. "Everyone was playing football – her brother Daniel, her sister Sarah... They always had fun having kickabouts with the boys, they played nonstop."

For the devoted relatives of the Austrian players, making the long journey to Colombia involved considerable sacrifices. "It meant taking time away from my job, my husband and my other two young children, who are four and eight and who I obviously miss very much," says Sanea.

"My other son, who is 20, stayed at home, but I still miss him," Sabine acknowledges.

Wolfgang too had a lot to do to make the trip. "My wife is back in Tyrol, as is my job as a policeman. It's hard work, but I know that I left everything in good hands before coming here."

These devoted parents, who have been crisscrossing Bogotá as a group to watch their kids, will now have to extend their stay in Colombia. After beating New Zealand 3-1 in their second game, the European debutants booked their place in the round of 16, where they will face Korea DPR.

However, it is a nice complication to have and no one is complaining. "Here [at the World Cup] everything is perfectly organized. Colombia is obviously very far from us. And though it’s a very different culture, we're having a great time," says Sanea. "This is a beautiful country. I'm glad we can be here and that we're part of the World Cup," Sabine adds.