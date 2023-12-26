Polish women’s football boosted by FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2026™ announcement

Poland was confirmed last week as FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2026™ hosts

The announcement was made by the FIFA Council during FIFA Club World Cup 2023™

It will be the second time Poland has hosted a FIFA tournament

The President of the Polish Football Association (PZPN), Cezary Kulesza, says that hosting the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2026™ will provide a boost to the participation of women and girls in Poland. The European nation was announced as hosts of the 12th edition of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup following a meeting of the FIFA Council in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The FIFA Council met ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup 2023™ semi-finals.

“I would like to thank President Gianni Infantino and the FIFA [Council] for trusting us to host the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup™ in Poland,” the PZPN President said. “When Poland hosted the FIFA U-20 World Cup™ in 2019, we were able to show ourselves in a positive light, show our culture, cordiality and friendliness towards people coming to our country. “Hosting the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019™ (for boys) helped us take a big step forward and we received positive feedback. We showed that we are a very good partner when it comes to organising big events, new infrastructure was built and we keep improving it now.” Currently, the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2026™ is set be the first women’s FIFA tournament Poland has participated in, having never appeared at an U-17, U-20, or senior women’s World Cup to date. The U-20 national women’s team is still in the running to qualify for the 2024 edition, currently in a group with Netherlands, Finland, and Bosnia and Herzegovina in the second phase of the UEFA qualification process.