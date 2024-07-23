Ha Noi FC reap benefits of bountiful 2023 crop

Eight Ha Noi FC players competed at the Women’s World Cup 2023

The Vietnamese outfit was recompensed as part of the FIFA Club Benefits Programme

A total of USD 125,883.53 will be paid to the club

Ten years have passed since Ha Noi FC were last crowned champions of the Vietnamese Women’s Football Championship – a long drought for the prestigious side, who won 10 league titles between 1998 (the year of its formation) and 2014. Nevertheless, the club has remained the main provider of talented players for the Vietnamese national team: no fewer than eight Ha Noi stars took part in the most recent FIFA Women's World Cup™ with the Golden Star Women Warriors.

The elite octet that participated in Vietnam’s first-ever Women’s World Cup adventure were goalkeeper Dao Thi Kieu Oanh, defender Hoang Thi Loan, midfielders Tran Thi Hai Linh, Thai Thi Thao, Nguyen Thi Thanh Nha, and Ngan Thi Van Su, and forwards Pham Hai Yen, and Vu Thi Hoa. And while the players were obviously proud to don the colours of their nation, the club was even more thrilled.

“It was an honour for the club to see eight of its players compete at the Women's World Cup,” said Dang Quoc Tuan, coach of the team, despite their elimination in the group stage. “Personally, it's a great source of motivation: things like that make you want to continue coaching, because you’re boosted by the hope of offering this chance to even more players.” While watching his charges play at the highest level is gratifying in itself for the Vietnamese coach, FIFA has set up a programme aimed at recompensing clubs that contribute to the success of World Cups. Known as the FIFA Club Benefits Programme, the initiative compensates teams that have released their players for the duration of the competition. Around 1,000 clubs from 48 countries have benefited from this scheme. Ha Noi, with its eight World Cup squad members, is one of the top 10 teams to have been rewarded in this way.

The 2023 Women's World Cup has had a significant impact in Vietnam. Interest in the sport has increased a lot: more and more young girls are taking up football. It's all very positive Dang Quoc Tuan Dang Quoc Tuan, Ha Noï FC coach

“Seeing Ha Noi at the top of the list, alongside globally renowned clubs such as Barcelona, Lyon and Manchester City, was greatly satisfying,” remarked the tactician. “But the list also highlights the fair and equitable aspect of this programme in terms of distributing profits to clubs. This financial windfall will enable us to improve conditions for our players and staff.”

The substantial sum of USD 125,883.53 will be paid to Ha Noi, who sent more players to Australia & New Zealand 2023 than any other Asian club. The Vietnamese team is even ahead of the likes of Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Urawa Reds in the benefits standings.

Vietnam v Netherlands: Group E - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Previous 01 / 11 Vietnam fans show their support outside the stadium prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between Vietnam and Netherlands 02 / 11 'Unite for Gender Equality' captain's armband and the match pennant are displayed in the Vietnam dressing room prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between Vietnam and Netherlands 03 / 11 Netherlands fans show their support outside the stadium prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between Vietnam and Netherlands at Dunedin Stadium 04 / 11 Katja Snoeijs celebrates after Lieke Martens of Netherlands (obscured) scored her team's first goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between Vietnam and Netherlands 05 / 11 Esmee Brugts of Netherlands celebrates after scoring her team's third goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between Vietnam and Netherlands 06 / 11 Esmee Brugts of Netherlands celebrates after scoring her team's third goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between Vietnam and Netherlands 07 / 11 Danielle Van De Donk of Netherlands celebrates after scoring her team's fifth goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between Vietnam and Netherlands 08 / 11 Danielle Van De Donk of Netherlands celebrates after scoring her team's fifth goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between Vietnam and Netherlands 09 / 11 Esmee Brugts of Netherlands (obscured) celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's sixth goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between Vietnam and Netherlands 10 / 11 Jill Roord of Netherlands celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's seventh goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between Vietnam and Netherlands 11 / 11 Andries Jonker, Head Coach of Netherlands, speaks to their team in a huddle after their team advanced to the knockouts during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between Vietnam and Netherlands Next

"Taking part in a World Cup is the primary objective, but this financial reward could be an additional motivating factor,” added Dang Quoc Tuan. While the reward is obviously a great shot in the arm for Ha Noi, it is understandably eclipsed by the treasured memories generated by a maiden World Cup campaign. “Seeing the red flag and its yellow star being raised at the event and hearing the national anthem of Vietnam belted out by our girls – that World Cup gave us some unforgettable moments,” explained the coach.