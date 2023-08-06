Fijian youngsters ready for the big time

Fiji preparing for maiden appearance at FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Tournament will run from 31 August to 22 September

Qualification a fitting reward for country’s efforts to develop the sport

Fijian women's football is about to enter a new era. On 31 August, the country’s national team will make their debut at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup™ being staged in Colombia. This historic achievement is a just reward for an archipelago of more than 300 islands that has spared no effort in its quest to grow the thriving discipline of women’s football.

The team’s participation at Colombia 2024 will open a whole new chapter for Fiji and bring it one step closer to the top level of world football. For Angeline Chua, the 35-year-old Singaporean who been coach of the national women's teams since 2023, "the qualification takes the country to a whole new level".

"We intend to continue developing talent to ensure Fiji’s participation at all youth World Cups (U-17 and U-20) in the future," the coach told Inside FIFA. "Alongside New Zealand, we want to be the next powerhouse in Oceania and continue to raise the standard of this region."

It would be fair to say that the women’s game is booming in the Pacific region, with the success of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ creating unprecedented momentum. "The fact that this great event was held in Oceania has raised awareness [of the game] among all Fijians. The semi-finals and final were broadcast in cinemas and on giant outdoor screens, which is inspiring for the next generation," adds Chua.

In terms of opportunities to play the game, the youth of Fiji have never had it so good. No stone has been left unturned in the quest to identify suitable talent, which is then nurtured and exploited to the max. The success of the Football for Schools programme, launched in August 2023, and the accompanying FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS), is a testament to this policy advocated by the Fiji Football Association (FFA) and supported by world football's governing body.

"A FIFA technical expert is working closely with local football personnel to develop a scouting programme optimised for Fiji's environment," says Chua. "Last year, we were able to assemble our squad for the OFC U-19 Championship using the TDS’s detection methodology in our three main zones – West (Viti Levu), South (Viti Levu) and North (Vanua Levu).

"Today, we have the chance to offer our talented youth an environment that is favourable to their development. We have our own facilities, funded by FIFA, where we can organise regular training sessions," she explains. "Our young players have been able to get the most out of our various development programmes – as evidenced by the progress made by our age-category teams, both men and women’s, during the continental tournaments in which they’ve taken part."

Galvanised by their superb performances, Fiji are looking to take things even further. In addition to extending the various projects set up in recent months, the FFA plan to organise mixed competitions soon. "This is nothing new in Fijian culture. For example, in village schools, children have to deal with the demands of their natural environment, so they’re used to playing together in the open air," Chua explains.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino visits Fiji 04:11

There has also been notable progress made off the pitch, including the construction of a sports hall and futsal court at the FFA’s headquarters thanks to funding from the FIFA Forward programme. "These facilities are extremely useful for all the teams coming to South Suva for their training camps, as it rains a lot there. The gymnasium and futsal court have solved many problems for us, especially during the rainy season."

In short, the outlook is bright for Fijian women's football and the upcoming U-20 World Cup in Colombia is likely to bring further cheer to the country’s fans. "This special event will inspire the next generation, both girls and boys, and reveal the huge potential of our talent pool and the possibilities of making a career in football.