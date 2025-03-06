Timelines and formats of landmark FIFA women’s club competitions confirmed

FIFA Women’s Champions Cup™ to be introduced from 2026

Best women’s club from each confederation to compete for new trophy

Inaugural FIFA Women’s Club World Cup™ to be held in 2028

This year, for the first time ever, all six confederations will crown a women’s continental club champion, marking a pivotal step in the development of the women’s game. Building on this historic milestone, FIFA will usher in a new era for women’s club football on the global stage from 2026 onwards, with the introduction – as approved by the FIFA Council at its meeting on Wednesday, 5 March 2025 – of the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup™ and the organisation’s new flagship tournament: the FIFA Women’s Club World Cup™.

“Women’s football has reached new heights at national-team level, and now it’s time for global competitions that showcase the best clubs from around the world. These FIFA competitions will stimulate growth, inspire athletes, create new rivalries, engage more fans and crown heroes from all over the world,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “The FIFA Women’s Club World Cup will be a defining moment in the growth of women’s club football, giving the world’s top clubs the platform they deserve to compete against the best and put the women’s club game in the global spotlight. Following extensive consultation with key stakeholders, the inaugural edition will take place in 2028 and will feature a total of 19 clubs, allowing for a competitive and an inclusive format based on the sporting merit accumulated at global level through the new FIFA Women’s Champions Cup in the previous two years.”

FIFA Council approves key decisions on women’s competitions 01:52

Jill Ellis, FIFA's Chief Football Officer and the only two-time winning FIFA Women's World Cup™ head coach, added: "These are more than just new tournaments - these are drivers for the future of our sport that will raise standards, provide invaluable opportunities for growth and local development, and generate new revenue – all on a global scale. We thank the confederations, clubs, leagues, players and all stakeholders for their open dialogue and support, as well as the FIFA Council for taking the final decision to give women's club football an unprecedented global stage on a truly historic day that will redefine the women's game." According to the FIFA Council decision, the inaugural edition of the quadrennial FIFA Women’s Club World Cup will take place in January-February 2028. Six clubs representing the AFC, CAF, Concacaf, CONMEBOL, OFC and UEFA will take part in the play-in stage. The three winners will advance to the group stage and join 13 other clubs. The AFC, CAF, Concacaf and CONMEBOL will each have two direct slots, while UEFA will have five berths. The group stage will feature four groups of four, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the knockout stage.

All matches – from the play-in stage to the final – will be held at a neutral venue to be determined by FIFA in due course. The seedings for the 2032 edition will be decided at a later date, taking into account the results and performances of clubs in all competitions played in previous years.

Introducing the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup The FIFA Council also approved the creation of the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup which will bring together the six continental club champions from the full season preceding the tournament to compete for a coveted new trophy, enhancing the competitive landscape in the women’s game and raising its international profile. The FIFA Women’s Champions Cup will be held every non-FIFA Women’s Club World Cup year.