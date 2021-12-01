Match schedule confirmed for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™

The opening match and opening ceremony for the first-ever co-hosted women’s tournament will take place on 20 July 2023 at New Zealand’s Eden Park in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau. Stadium Australia in Sydney/Gadigal has been selected to host the final a month later on 20 August. The tournament will be played in nine Host Cities at ten stadiums across Australia and New Zealand. Group A’s opening match at Eden Park will see New Zealand’s Football Ferns take to the pitch, before Australia’s Matildas enter the tournament in Group B at the Sydney Football Stadium. The host countries will split the remaining group-stage fixtures, with New Zealand hosting five further matches in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau, seven in Wellington/Te Whanganui-a-Tara, six in Dunedin/Ōtepoti and five in Hamilton/Kirikiriroa. Australia will host six group-stage fixtures at the Sydney Football Stadium, with Perth/Boorloo and Brisbane/Meaanjin both hosting five and a further four each taking place in Melbourne/Naarm and Adelaide/Tarntanya. The round-of-16 matches will take place from 5-8 August, with Stadium Australia hosting its first match of the tournament. A further five will take place in Australia and the remaining two matches will be played in New Zealand (Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau and Wellington/Te Whanganui-a-Tara). The quarter-finals are split between the two hosts, with matches in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau, Brisbane/Meeanjin, Wellington/Te Whanganui-a-Tara and Stadium Australia in Sydney/Gadigal. Both Australia and New Zealand will also host one semi-final each at Stadium Australia and Eden Park respectively, while the match for third place will take place at Brisbane Stadium, Australia. Speaking about the announcement of the match schedule FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said: “The ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, with 32 teams competing in 64 matches hosted by Australia and New Zealand, will be extremely special. The announcement of the eagerly awaited match schedule today adds to the excitement around the tournament and we are looking forward to seeing the nine Host Cities and ten stadiums that will set the stage for women’s football to go Beyond Greatness.” Australia’s Minister for Sport Richard Colbeck said momentum was building as the countdown to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 continues. “The tournament will embody the nation’s passion for women’s football and provide Australians with the opportunity to watch, and be inspired by, the best footballers in the world,” said Colbeck. “It is a great privilege for Australia to host 35 matches, including the final – a sporting showcase that will reinforce our growing reputation as a major events host.” New Zealand’s Minister for Sport and Recreation Grant Robertson said New Zealanders were thrilled to be hosting 24 group matches and five knockout matches. “Gaining an equal share of the group-stage matches with Australia is really exciting for Aotearoa and will ensure more of our sports-mad nation can enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime event in our backyard. Kiwi fans right across the country will have the opportunity to watch the Football Ferns perform on the world stage.” The pairings and kick-off times for each fixture will be available after the draw, which will be confirmed at a later stage. Further information on the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand can be found here.