Change of kick-off times for the quarter-final matches of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Colombia 2024™️ in Cali

FIFA and the Local Organising Committee of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Colombia 2024™️ have announced a change to the kick-off times for the quarter-final matches to be played on Sunday 15 September in Cali.

With the aim of offering four different kick-off times on a non-working day, and the positive impact this could have on ticket sales and the promotion of the tournament, the following changes have been made to the kick-off times: match number 48, originally scheduled for 14:30 local time, will now start at 16:30, and match number 45, previously set for 18:00, has been pushed back to 20:00.

It is important to note that the kick-off times for the quarter-final matches in Medellín will remain as originally scheduled. Therefore, match number 46 will start at 14:30 and match number 47 at 18:00.