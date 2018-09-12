FIFA’s Big 5 Transfer Window Analysis: Summer spending by clubs of the Big 5 surpasses USD 4 billion, driving global spending to new record highs

The summer 2018 edition of FIFA’s Big 5 Transfer Window Analysis is now available. The report is a summary of activity in the International Transfer Matching System (ITMS) by clubs from England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain (“the Big 5”) during this year’s summer registration period.

Key statistics on transfer activity from 1 June to 1 September 2018:

182 of the 211 FIFA member associations had their registration period open during this period.

8,401 international transfers were completed around the world, and global spending on transfer fees was USD 5.44 billion.

Clubs of the Big 5 accounted for 77.5 per cent of the global spending, having combined for a total of USD 4.21 billion.

Compared to last summer, spending by the Big 5 increased by 6.6 per cent, driven by clubs from Italy (+74.7 per cent) and Spain (+42.2 per cent).

Once again, England was the world‘s biggest spender during the period (USD 1.44 billion).

The report also includes detailed information at association level including transfer types, origin and destination of transfers, the nationality and age of the players involved, and historical comparisons with past summer registration periods.

The Big 5 Transfer Window Analysis Summer 2018 report is available for free download here.