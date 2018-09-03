Caribbean trio complete continental line-up

Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and Cuba stay in the hunt for France 2019

Caribbean trio complete final-eight in CONCACAF

Three automatic berths at France 2019 on offer in October

Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and Cuba booked their places at the 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship as Caribbean zone qualifying drew to a close on Sunday.

Hosts Jamaica, also known as the Reggae Girlz, secured their spot on Friday with a 4-1 comeback win over Trinidad and Tobago, following on from two high-scoring victories against Antigua and Barbuda (9-0) and Bermuda (4-0).

T&T finished second with three wins from four matches following a 3-0 final-day victory over Bermuda. The Soca Princesses narrowly failed to qualify for the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup™ after an unlucky intercontinental play-off defeat against Ecuador.

Cuba claimed the third and final position despite concluding their campaign with a hefty 6-1 defeat against Jamaica. Nevertheless the Cubans were able to celebrate qualifying for their maiden continental championship

Taking place from 4-17 October in USA, the 2018 CONCACAF Women's Championship will serve as qualifiers for the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019.