Figures in focus as Stadium Australia gets set to crown new FIFA Women’s World Cup Winner

The FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ is set to come to a stunning conclusion in Sydney/Wangal today, with a crowd of over 75,000 expected for the tournament’s showpiece match between Spain and England. After a scintillating, record-breaking month of football in two countries, ten Stadiums and nine welcoming host cities, a new FIFA Women’s World Cup winner will be crowned at the iconic venue, which has impressively reached maximum capacity all four times throughout the tournament so far. As the world gets set to watch on in enormous numbers in all corners of the globe, FIFA has shared just some of the unique facts and figures that sit behind the ninth edition of the event leading into the Final. Further reports and information will be issued in due course, highlighting the impact of the greatest FIFA Women’s World Cup ever – a tournament that FIFA President Gianni Infantino hailed as transformational after USD $570 million in revenue was generated, allowing the tournament to break even for the first time.

Football

• 1 - There will be a new winner of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, with Spain or England set to lift the iconic trophy at Stadium Australia in Sydney/Wangal. Spain or England will join USA, Norway, Germany, and Japan as winners of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. • 2 - Australia are only the second team to host a FIFA Women’s World Cup and finish in the top four after the USA (winners in 1999, third place in 2003). • 10 - With Spain and England reaching the Final for the first time the total number of different nations to reach the Final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup is ten. • 16 - Korea Republic’s Casey Phair (16y 26d) became the youngest player to make an appearance in FIFA Women’s World Cup history at this tournament. • 68 - Against France, Panama’s Marta Cox scored the fastest goal at Australia & New Zealand 2023 so far, timed at 68 seconds. • 73 - When Vietnam exited the tournament, their coach Mai Duc Chung (73y 41d) set the record for the oldest coach in a FIFA Women’s World Cup match. • 163 - Prior to the Final, there have now been 163 goals scored at Australia & New Zealand 2023. This is the most ever at a FIFA Women’s World Cup, surpassing the previous highest of 146 which was recorded at both the 2015 tournament in Canada and the 2019 instalment in France. • 300 - This year’s tournament saw the 300th match in FIFA Women’s World Cup history played, when Colombia defeated Korea Republic 2-0 at the Sydney Football Stadium. • 1000 - Against Costa Rica, Zambia’s Barbra Banda scored the 1000th goal in FIFA Women’s World Cup history.

Fans, Hospitality, & Licensing

• 16 - Sixteen FIFA Stores will be in operation at the Final at Stadium Australia. A special product range – “The Final” – will be available in venue. • 84.1% - Stadiums have been full at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, with Stadium occupancy at 84.1% with one game to go. • 6,890 - The Final between Spain and England will feature the largest Hospitality attendance ever at a FIFA Women’s World Cup match, with 6,890 guests set to be welcomed. • 30,198 - After 63 matches the average attendance at the tournament is 30,198. This is only the third time in the history of the FIFA Women’s World Cup that the tournament has averaged over 30,000 fans per match. • 46,850 - 46,850 Hospitality guests have been hosted at FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, 45% more than at France 2019. • 50,000 - Over 50,000 fans have visited the special exhibition “Calling the Shots: Faces of Women’s Football” at the FIFA Museum presented by Hyundai in Sydney/Gadigal. • 747,000 – Just shy of three quarters of a million fans have attended FIFA Fan Festivals throughout the tournament. This number is expected to rise to north of 770,000 by full-time. • 1,902,490 - Over 1.9m fans have attended matches. With an attendance of over 75,000 fans expected for tonight’s Final, the tournament will end just shy of 2 million attendees - almost 500,000 over initial targets and projections.

Broadcast

• Australia v England: Australia's first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup semi-final match delivered an average audience of 7.13 million viewers on Seven’s linear channel and digital platform 7Plus. According to Seven, this was the most-watched television programme on record (since the OzTAM audience measurement system started in 2001). • New Zealand v Switzerland: The Football Ferns’ final group match of the tournament was shown on both Prime and SKY Sport 1, with an average audience of 623,201 viewers - the highest FIFA Women's World Cup match on record. The overall tournament reach across Sky Sports & PRIME is 1.88 million, which equates to 39% of all New Zealanders. • Colombia v Korea Republic: Colombia’s opening match against Korea Republic attracted a viewing audience of 9.1 million – more than three times the previous record audience for a FIFA Women’s World Cup match in the South American nation. • Spain v Sweden: 1.92 million viewers in Spain tuned in to watch the game. It was the highest audience of the year for any women’s sporting event, and it was also the highest FIFA Women’s World Cup™ audience ever recorded in the country. A record 45.4% of all those watching television in Spain during the time of broadcast, were watching the game. • Colombia v Germany: 10.36 million viewing audience, the second highest TV audience on any channel in Germany this year and the biggest audience for a live sporting event in the last 18 months. • England v Nigeria: 60.2 percent of the viewing audience in England watched the game – the highest FIFA Women’s World Cup™ share on record. The peak viewing audience was 5.5 million. • China PR v England: China PR produced the highest reach for a single match anywhere in the world with 53.9 million viewers watching some part of their team take on England. • Republic of Ireland v Australia & Republic of Ireland v Canada: Audiences were record-breaking for the territory and proves how adding more teams to the tournament increases interest within these nations.

Digital

• 816,000 - Nearly 1 million unique visitors engaged have engaged with the wide range of games and predictors within the FIFA+ PlayZone. • 1 million - 1 million users frequented the FIFA Women’s World Cup Match Centre, including the Scores & Fixtures and Tournament Schedule pages. • 8.3 million - FIFA’s Women’s World Cup accounts now have a cumulative 8.3 million followers – this is the largest global community for women’s football and sport. • 50 million - FIFA’s digital platforms, which includes FIFA.com, FIFA+ and FIFA+’s FAST Channels have received 50 million visitors throughout the tournament – a 130% increase on France 2019. • 100 million - FIFA’s fan-focussed social media channels have experienced a 1,500% increase compared to the last FIFA Women’s World Cup. • 3.2 billion - Over 3 billion views of content have been achieved on FIFA’s social and digital platforms.

Accreditation

• 167 - People of 167 different nationalities were registered at the tournament, with nationals from Australia, Aotearoa New Zealand, India, Colombia, and the United Kingdom making up the top five nationalities. • 5,686 - 14 July represented the highest day for accreditations to be printed, with 5,686 accreditations printed six days prior to kick-off in the tournament. • 41,859 - Total number of accreditations printed at the tournament.

Partners

• 141 - Hublot provided a total of 141 crucial products for the tournament, inclusive of 33 boards for match officials, 80 smartwatches for referees, and 28 standing clocks. • 9,189 - Team Global Express (TGE) supported the tournament through the transport of 3,000 match balls, 100 sets of goals, 42 team benches, 6,000 uniforms, and 47 containers. • 1 million - Over 1 million Coca-Cola bottles were provided at the tournament. • 20 million - Visa Player of the Match content has witnessed over 20 million views on social media channels. Connected to this programme, for the first time Visa provided grants to 48 women-owned small businesses, totalling USD $500,000.

Other Related Tournament Facts & Figures