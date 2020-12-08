FIFA awards FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ media rights in the Nordic territories

FIFA has awarded the exclusive rights to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ to YLE in Finland and the Nordic Entertainment (NENT) Group in Denmark, Norway and Sweden. Both YLE and NENT Group will show every match from the 2023 edition in Australia and New Zealand, the biggest event in the international women’s game, across their media outlets.

The broadcasters will provide daily nationwide coverage of the tournament, with at least one match per day, including the semi-finals and Final, to be shown via their primary channels in the Nordic territories. All 64 matches of the 2023 tournament will be available live via NENT Group’s platforms in Denmark, Norway and Sweden and via YLE’s platforms in Finland, meeting FIFA’s objectives of providing large exposure for its competitions and offering fans a high-quality viewing experience.

Jean-Christophe Petit, Director Media Rights & Content Services, FIFA: “We are pleased to have found strong media partners for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in the Nordics. Both YLE and NENT Group are experienced broadcasters of women’s football and we look forward to working with them to make the next FIFA Women’s World Cup a great success and create an unforgettable experience for all fans across the region.”

Australia/New Zealand 2023 will feature a new final competition format with expanded participation: 32 teams (previously 24) will compete in the first-ever Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by two countries. The tournament is set to take place over five weeks in July and August 2023.

Since its inception in 1991, the Women’s World Cup has grown exponentially to claim the crown of the most-watched single-sport event for women globally, the most recent edition – France 2019 – attracting a record audience of over 1.1 billion viewers, and smashing domestic viewing figures in many territories.