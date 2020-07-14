Hamilton / Kirikiriroa

Hamilton is the heart of the Waikato region and New Zealand’s fourth largest city. Situated on the mighty Waikato River, the city is at the centre of one of the richest agricultural and pastoral areas in the world.

The significance of this industry is reflected by Fieldays, the largest agricultural event in the southern hemisphere, attracting thousands of visitors to Hamilton every year to witness cutting edge technology and innovation in the industry.

In addition to its agricultural industries, Hamilton is famous for its rolling green hills, themed gardens and local zoo which has the largest free flight aviary in the southern hemisphere. Outdoor activities in Hamilton include mountain biking at Pukete Mountain Bike Park, which links cycling enthusiasts with nearby tracks such as Te Awa, The Great New Zealand River Ride. From an easy stroll to a challenging hike, Hamilton also offers popular walking tracks that weave through native New Zealand bush and showcase picturesque landscapes.

The nearby western coast is home to Raglan Beach, famous for its long left-hand surf breaks. A short distance east of the city is Matamata, the location of the renowned Hobbiton film set where the Tolkien films were produced.