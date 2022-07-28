Match schedules confirmed for Olympic Football Tournaments at Paris 2024

Dates, times and venues revealed for all 58 fixtures to be played in France in 2024

Tournaments will take place across seven cities in France

The Olympic Football Tournaments run from 24 July – 10 August 2024

The match schedules for the men’s and women’s Olympic Football Tournaments at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games have been confirmed – and for the first time in the tournaments’ history, the competitions conclude with the final of the women’s competition.

The tournaments, which include 12 and 16 nations competing in the women’s and men’s competitions respectively, begin on Wednesday 24 July and conclude at the Parc des Princes on Saturday 10 August 2024. In previous editions, the traditional final match has been the gold medal match for the men’s competition. However, at Paris 2024, the women’s competition will for the first-time ever close the Olympic Football Tournaments on Saturday 10 August 2024, with the men’s gold match taking place the day before on Friday 9 August.

In another first for the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament, in 2024 there will also be no double-headers, with every game being a standalone fixture in its own right. FIFA President and IOC member, Gianni Infantino, said: “FIFA is today very happy to reveal the Olympic Football Tournament match schedules for what will be a truly fantastic summer Games in just two years’ time. We are especially delighted to announce that the final of the women’s Olympic Football Tournament will, for the first time, close the competition, with every game up to that being a standalone attraction in itself. “That this should take place in France is particularly exciting. A country with a distinguished history of developing and excelling in both men’s and women’s football, which has hosted some of the most iconic FIFA tournaments in history, including the last FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2019, and where FIFA has recently re-opened an office to better serve its 211 Member Associations. We look forward to Paris 2024 immensely.”