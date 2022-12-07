Luis Chavez tops latest most powerful FIFA World Cup goal ranking

Luis Chavez's goal for Mexico against Saudi Arabia reached a speed of 121.69km/h.

The Al Rihla, adidas’ official ball for the tournament, contains technology that helps track this data.

Hakim Ziyech of Morocco leads the table for goals by 'distance travelled'.

With technology playing a prominent role in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar™, and interest in data ever-growing, fans and media are now able to validate another long-debated fact: who hit the most ‘powerful’ goal? Al Rihla, adidas’ official match ball for Qatar 2022™ with connected ball technology, features an inertial measurement unit (IMU) placed inside the centre of the ball. This sensor sends ball data to the video operation room 500 times per second, allowing a very precise detection of the kick point.

This technology also allows the ability to detect the distance the ball travelled to the goal in the air; speed of the shot; as well as amount of spin. Leading the Top 10 goals from the Group Stage and Round of 16 combined is Luis Chávez's spectacular free-kick, in Mexico's 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia on 30 November. The distance to goal was 29.19m, with a top speed of 121.69km/h. The distance to goal is measured from where the ball is kicked, to the centre of the goal - straight line, not flight path.

Ritsu Dōan's 120.04km/h strike for Japan from just outside the box to make it 1-1 against Spain is currently the second fastest shot that led to a goal, with Germany’s Niclas Füllkrug’s goal – also against La Roja - in third place. Cristiano Ronaldo's opener in Portugal's 3-2 win over Ghana from the penalty spot, and Harry Kane’s goal against Senegal complete the Top Five so far. The average spin rate of the fastest shots varies from 1.46 rps to 6.21 rps showing a significant variance in this new metric too. Kane’s shot showed the lowest spin rate (1.46 rps) of this ranking.