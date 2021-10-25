Mengniu becomes Official Sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

Mengniu, one of China PR’s leading dairy product manufacturers, has entered into a partnership with FIFA to become an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

Mengniu, which was previously an Official Sponsor of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ , will activate branding and promotional activities in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ stadiums, as well as activations across FIFA’s online and mobile channels, in its role as an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

Speaking about the announcement of Mengniu as Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said: “We are delighted to welcome Mengniu back as an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup. Mengniu is committed to promoting a healthier world through nutritious products and safeguarding a sustainable planet. These values echo FIFA’s values of promoting healthy lives through football, as well as fair play. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with Mengniu and the wider Chinese market in the build-up to what will be a truly unique competition - the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.”

“Continued investment in world-class sporting assets represents Mengniu’s determination to build stronger relationships with our consumers while embodying the values of sportsmanship and encouraging active engagement of football enthusiasts and wider audiences,” said Jeffrey Minfang Lu, the CEO of Mengniu Group. “It builds on our successful collaboration with FIFA on at the FIFA World Cup™ in Russia in 2018, and sits well with our five-year plan to develop Mengniu into an international dairy leader, a nutrition and health platform, a company with its strong cultural gene and its own sustainable development mode, and a brand loved by consumers across the world.”

Mengniu is a trusted brand for families across China PR. It has popular range of milk in both powdered and liquid form, yoghurt, pre-packaged ice cream, cheese, butter, and other dairy products.

The Hong Kong-listed group, which currently has around 40,000 employees worldwide, has, since 2017, been in the top 10 of the “‘Global Dairy Top 20’” list published by Rabobank. By the end of December 2020, the group’s annual production capacity of dairy products reached 9.90 million tons.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ will take place from 21 November until 18 December 2022.