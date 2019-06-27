FIFA Disciplinary Committee sanctions Macau Football Association

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has today sanctioned the Macau Football Association for failing to play the second leg of their first-round match against Sri Lanka in the AFC’s FIFA World Cup 2022™ preliminary competition.
The match between Sri Lanka and Macau, which was due to be played on 11 June 2019, has been declared a 3-0 forfeit victory for Sri Lanka, with the Macau Football Association also receiving a fine of CHF 10,000 after the FIFA Disciplinary Committee considered the association liable for the breach of article 5 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 regulations (related to withdrawal, unplayed matches and abandoned matches) and article 56 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (related to unplayed matches and abandonment).
Consequently, Sri Lanka have qualified for the second round of the AFC’s FIFA World Cup 2022™ preliminary competition and will participate in the draw that will take place at AFC House in Kuala Lumpur on 17 July 2019. Further details on the draw are available here.