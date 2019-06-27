FIFA Disciplinary Committee sanctions Macau Football Association

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has today sanctioned the Macau Football Association for failing to play the second leg of their first-round match against Sri Lanka in the AFC’s FIFA World Cup 2022™ preliminary competition.

The match between Sri Lanka and Macau, which was due to be played on 11 June 2019, has been declared a 3-0 forfeit victory for Sri Lanka, with the Macau Football Association also receiving a fine of CHF 10,000 after the FIFA Disciplinary Committee considered the association liable for the breach of article 5 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 regulations (related to withdrawal, unplayed matches and abandoned matches) and article 56 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (related to unplayed matches and abandonment).