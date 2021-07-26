New World TV awarded pay-TV rights

FIFA announces today that New World TV has been awarded pay-TV rights in French-speaking Sub-Saharan Africa for the FIFA World Cup 2022™ and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™. New World TV will show all the matches of FIFA´s flagship men’s and women’s tournaments across 19 French-speaking territories in the region.

The competitions will be available in full to football fans in Benin, Burundi, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Guinea, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritius, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles and Togo. Free-to-air rights in Togo have also been awarded to New World TV.

New World TV has also acquired the French language pay-TV rights across French-speaking Sub-Saharan Africa for selected additional events, such as the FIFA Arab Cup 2021™, FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2023™, and FIFA´s men’s and women’s youth tournaments taking place in 2022 and 2023.

Speaking about the announcement, Fatma Samoura, FIFA’s Secretary General, said: “FIFA is happy to partner with New World TV to bring the FIFA World Cup and FIFA Women´s World Cup to football fans across Sub-Saharan Africa. We hope that in making for the first time ever all matches of the FIFA Women’s World Cup available to watch for French-speakers in the region, we will inspire and encourage more girls and women to become involved in football.”

New World TV General Manager, Nimonka Kolani, said: “New World TV is delighted to partner with FIFA and through our various platforms and commercial offers, people in French-speaking Sub-Saharan Africa will be able to access and experience the unique emotions that come with football.”

The FIFA World Cup 2022™ will be the 22nd edition of the competition. It marks the first FIFA World Cup™ to take place in Qatar and the first to take place in November/December. The tournament will feature 32 participating teams and 64 matches, offering a highly competitive group stage followed by an exciting knockout phase.