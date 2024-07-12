FIFA World Cup 26™: Furniture, Fixtures and Equipment Request for Information (RFI)

The FIFA World Cup 26™ in Canada, Mexico and the USA will see the world’s best players compete for the greatest prize in men’s football.
FIFA is approaching the Furniture, Fixtures and Equipment industry, focusing on suppliers specialized in large scale projects across Canada, Mexico and the USA to:
Understand market offerings and identify potential suppliers
Assess sustainability practices and dissolution options
Understand the logistics support and after-sales service that suppliers can provide
Gather preliminary cost information
The RFI is available HERE and contains all the details needed to prepare and submit a proposal.