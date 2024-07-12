FIFA World Cup 26™: Furniture, Fixtures and Equipment Request for Information (RFI)

The FIFA World Cup 26™ in Canada, Mexico and the USA will see the world’s best players compete for the greatest prize in men’s football.

FIFA is approaching the Furniture, Fixtures and Equipment industry, focusing on suppliers specialized in large scale projects across Canada, Mexico and the USA to:

Understand market offerings and identify potential suppliers

Assess sustainability practices and dissolution options

Understand the logistics support and after-sales service that suppliers can provide

Gather preliminary cost information