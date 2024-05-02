Thursday 02 May 2024, 13:30
FIFA World Cup 2026™

Request for Expressions of Interest - Providing temporary infrastructure and overlay goods and/or services for FIFA World Cup 26™

FIFA is looking for interested and experienced companies to help deliver temporary infrastructure at the FIFA World Cup 26™ (FWC2026). FWC2026's Stadium & Infrastructure Team has engaged BaAM Productions to procure and deliver temporary infrastructure at the tournament’s 16 stadiums. The selected suppliers will join BaAM as they endeavor to deliver a historic FIFA World Cup 2026. If you think your organization can help deliver temporary infrastructure in the 16 host cities, please click on the link below to register your interest.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 25: A detailed view of FIFA World Cup 26 Winner's Trophy prior to the Concacaf Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2026 - Preliminary Draw at Home of FIFA on January 25, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
DIRECT TO:
Request for Expressions of Interest - Providing temporary infrastructure and overlay goods and/or services for FIFA World Cup 26™

Related Topics
FIFA World Cup 2026™