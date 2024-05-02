Request for Expressions of Interest - Providing temporary infrastructure and overlay goods and/or services for FIFA World Cup 26™

FIFA is looking for interested and experienced companies to help deliver temporary infrastructure at the FIFA World Cup 26™ (FWC2026). FWC2026's Stadium & Infrastructure Team has engaged BaAM Productions to procure and deliver temporary infrastructure at the tournament’s 16 stadiums. The selected suppliers will join BaAM as they endeavor to deliver a historic FIFA World Cup 2026. If you think your organization can help deliver temporary infrastructure in the 16 host cities, please click on the link below to register your interest.