Verizon named Official Telecommunication Services Sponsor for FIFA World Cup 26™ and Official Tournament Supporter for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™

Deal marks first-ever agreement between FIFA and the world-class network provider

Verizon will power experiences for fans and customers leading up to, during, and after the FIFA World Cup 26™, while also ensuring state-of-the-art connectivity across stadiums

Collaboration to ensure everyone across the tournament can follow every second of the action

An agreement between Verizon and FIFA was announced today, with the world-class network provider named the Official Telecommunication Services Sponsor for the FIFA World Cup 26™ in Canada, Mexico and the USA, as well as a Tournament Supporter in the USA for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™. Building on Verizon’s reputation as the go-to communications network partner of choice for sports and entertainment powerhouses, Verizon will now be powering future FIFA World Cup experiences for fans, players, media and more. For the FIFA World Cup 26, Verizon’s connectivity services will play a vital role across stadiums, official sites and various parts of the tournament operations, in what is the first-ever deal between the two organisations.

“The FIFA World Cup and the FIFA Women’s World Cup are events that bring together global communities with a shared passion for the game,” said Hans Vestberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Verizon. “Verizon is committed to powering experiences that fans love, whether they’re on the ground or on the go. Our partnership with FIFA will power this connection for football fans around the world and enable the type of experience that only Verizon can deliver.” FIFA President Gianni Infantino added: “Football unites the world, and to unite the world we need to ensure that everyone is connected. Verizon is joining us on this journey to make football truly global, and will create the network that brings fans, players, partners and media alike together in 2026. We believe in the power of unity and, together, we’re excited about how Verizon’s involvement in these two groundbreaking tournaments can help grow the global game.”

Verizon named Official Telecommunications Sponsor Previous 01 / 07 : FIFA President Gianni Infantino with Verizon Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Hans Vestberg 02 / 07 FIFA President Gianni Infantino with Verizon Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Hans Vestberg and FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström 03 / 07 Verizon named Official Telecommunications Sponsor 04 / 07 Verizon named Official Telecommunications Sponsor 05 / 07 Verizon Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Hans Vestberg is greeted by FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström and FIFA Senior Football Advisor Youri Djorkaeff 06 / 07 Verizon named Official Telecommunications Sponsor 07 / 07 A view of Verizon branding Next