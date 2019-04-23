Boniek: It’s worth being a part of this tournament

FIFA U-20 World Cup gets underway on 23 May

Zbigniew Boniek urges fans to take advantage of unique opportunity

The stars of tomorrow will be showcasing their skills in Poland

With just one month left until the FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019 kicks off, Zbigniew Boniek, head of the Polish Football Association, has urged fans to take advantage of this unique opportunity and go and see some of the world’s biggest talents.

"Go visit FIFA.com and get tickets, because it really is worth being part of this tournament,” said one of Poland’s footballing greats, a veteran of three FIFA World Cups™ and a former Zawisza Bydgoszcz, Widzew Lodz, Juventus and Roma star. “The FIFA U-20 World Cup really is a talent factory.”

Boniek was also keen to point out that “some of today’s biggest stars have played in this tournament and it’ll be no different in Poland. There’ll probably be some unfamiliar faces on show for some people, but in two, three or four years’ time they’ll be conquering stadiums in Europe and around the world. That’s another reason why it's worth coming and watching. Tickets are incredibly cheap,” said Boniek.

The tournament will take place in six Polish cities: Bielsko-Biala, Bydgoszcz, Gdynia, Lublin, Lodz and Tychy.

"This World Cup will not only showcase our football, but also our country. The competition will take place in Poland, so tourists that make the trip will judge us on a range of things, such as our hospitality, friendliness, cuisine, organisation, as well as the cleanliness and safety of our streets. These are all important aspects, as is the sporting one too. After all, each and every team will be fighting to be crowned champions,” added Boniek.