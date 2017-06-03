Real crowned kings of Europe, book Club World Cup place

Juventus 1-4 Real Madrid (UEFA Champions League final) Previous 01 / 04 Casemiro of Real Madrid celebrates scoring 02 / 04 Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid celebrates scoring 03 / 04 Marco Asensio of Real Madrid celebrates scoring 04 / 04 Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid lifts The Champions League trophy Next

• Real Madrid claim back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles • Spanish giants to travel to UAE to defend FIFA Club World Cup crown • Cristiano Ronaldo bags brace, claims UCL 2016/17 top scorer Real Madrid became the first team to win back-to-back UEFA Champions League trophies with a 4-1 victory over Juventus and booked their place at the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2017.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring on 20 minutes in the Welsh capital, becoming the first player to score in three Champions League finals, before Mario Mandzukic produced a stunning acrobatic volley seven minutes later to level proceedings.

Zinedine Zidane's men produced two quickfire goals in the second half, with Casemiro restoring his side's lead on 61 minutes, before Ronaldo completed his brace three minutes later - topping the 2016/17 Champions League scoring list with 12 goals.

Substitute Marco Asensio then grabbed Real's fourth in stoppage time to cap off a commanding performance. The victory sees Los Blancos record their third European title in just four years.