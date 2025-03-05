Nouvobanq confirmed as Official Supporter of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025™

The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025™ welcomes Nouvobanq on board as an Official Supporter of the tournament, which will kick off in Victoria, Mahé, on 1 May 2025. As well as marking a historic event for the Seychelles – as the country hosts its maiden FIFA tournament – the 13th edition of beach soccer’s flagship competition will take place in an African country for the first time. During the 11-day extravaganza, 16 national teams will compete to be crowned world champions. The showpiece event comes hot on the heels of the highly successful FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™, which attracted over 70,000 fans. Highly skilled and technical, and averaging more goals per match than any other format of the beautiful game, beach soccer always promises a fun and an action-packed day out for supporters of all ages. “FIFA is delighted to welcome Nouvobanq to the team as an Official Supporter of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup,” said Romy Gai, FIFA Chief Business Officer. “As we continue to deliver on our commitment to making football truly global, the upcoming tournament will make history for the Seychelles and the region. It will showcase the beauty of the country and the warmth of its people to the world, while highlighting its strength as a host of major international events. We look forward with great anticipation to the forthcoming matches, and we thank Nouvobanq for its support.” Speaking about Nouvobanq’s involvement in the legacy event, the bank’s CEO, Christophe Edmond, said: “As a ‘trusted banking partner’ not only are we the only Bank, both local and international, supporting this high-profile football tournament in our home country, but in line with our Corporate, Social and Responsibility goals, we also understand the power of sport to inspire and connect communities, ultimately the nation. “We recognise that we also play a pivotal role in ensuring that the global event is a success for all those involved, and that we make every Seychellois proud. We hope to create a memorable event for the country and count on all our customers and the public in general, to join in and support the game, one way or another. Let’s make the world see what we are capable of.” Nouvobanq was founded in 1991 as a joint venture between the Government of Seychelles and Standard Chartered Bank to provide a banking service uniquely designed to meet the needs of the people and economy of the Seychelles. As part of the agreement with FIFA, Nouvobanq Visa cardholders, alongside other Visa cardholders, will have the opportunity to buy tickets during the exclusive Visa pre-sale by visiting FIFA.com/tickets. Fans who wish to receive ticketing updates can register their interest via the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025 section on FIFA.com.