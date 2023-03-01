FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ free-to-air media rights awarded in Pacific

FIFA has awarded free-to-air rights to next month’s FIFA Women’s World Cup™ in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand to the Pacific Cooperation Broadcasting Limited (PCBL). The deal means that PCBL will distribute the tournament to 24 free-to-air broadcasters in the Pacific islands and will ensure that at least one match per day will be available for free in each of the territories*. FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer, Sarai Bareman, said: “We are delighted to work with Pacific Cooperation Broadcasting Limited to ensure that all fans across the Pacific region can follow the matches live from the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™.” “This is the first time the tournament will be taking place in Oceania, so it is a great opportunity for football fans of all ages to be inspired by the greatest names in our sport, competing in women’s football’s premier competition, in a time zone where they can watch all the action unfold in the early to late evening.”