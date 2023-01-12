FIFA launches tender process in Germany for media rights to FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™

FIFA has launched an invitation to tender (ITT) in Germany for the sale of media rights to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™.

Since its launch in 1991, the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ has grown exponentially to claim the crown of the most-watched single-sport event for women globally. The most recent edition – the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™ – attracted a record audience of over 1.1 billion viewers and smashed domestic viewing figures in many territories.

The German women’s national team has qualified for the 2023 edition of the tournament, which will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand and will take place in nine host cities and ten stadiums across the two countries from 20 July to 20 August 2023. For the full match schedule, please click here.

Germany are two-time winners of the FIFA Women’s World Cup and are currently ranked second in the FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking.

Women’s football has attracted significant audiences in Germany recently, with a top average audience of 17.9 million for the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 final when Germany played hosts England. Players such as Alexandra Popp, Lena Oberdorf and Lea Schüller are well-known names, and the Frauen-Bundesliga is also continuing to go from strength to strength.

The tender process will allow FIFA to select the media companies that are best placed to achieve FIFA’s overall objectives to deliver high-quality, comprehensive coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 and financial investment to help support and further accelerate the growth and development of women’s football.

Media companies wishing to participate in the tender process can request the ITT by email by writing to Germany-Media-Rights@fifa.org. Bid submissions to FIFA must be received by 10:00 CET on 14 February 2023.