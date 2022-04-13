FIFA appoints Mr Romy Gai as Chief Business Officer

FIFA can today announce the appointment of Mr Romy Gai as Chief Business Officer, taking over from Mr Kay Madati who, for personal reasons, will depart the organisation as Chief Commercial Officer in the coming months. Romy joins FIFA from AWE International Group, where he had been Chairman since 2015, and prior to that his career includes 14 years as Chief Revenue Officer & Marketing Director and CEO Assistant at Juventus FC in Italy, and a period as CEO of the UAE Football League (UFL) in the United Arab Emirates. “As Chief Business Officer, Romy’s appointment will further strengthen FIFA’s commitment to our commercial and marketing partners,” said FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura. “He has had a lifetime involvement in football, and we are delighted to have his expertise to help shape our future business ventures across the world.” Romy Gai added: “FIFA has many opportunities to grow football in our fast-changing world, and I look forward to ensuring that our commercial team plays a substantial part in ensuring that world football’s governing body will be at the centre of all these important business developments in order to benefit our sport globally.” Mr Gai’s appointment coincides with the announcement of Mr Madati’s departure, with the current Chief Commercial Officer remaining on-board until the end of June 2022 to support the commercial division in managing the transition period. “I would also like to thank Kay for his commitment during his time with us,” added Fatma Samoura. “One of Kay’s mandates on arrival was to cultivate and develop the countless opportunities today's virtual multimedia landscape offers football to fulfil our FIFA Vision 2020-2023 goal of making the game truly global. The launch of FIFA+ is testament to his work and to that of the team that Romy inherits as part of FIFA’s Commercial division." Kay Madati said: “It has been an honour and privilege to lead this dynamic commercial team, and work hand in hand with our partners and the FIFA management team to grow this beautiful game. This personal decision to focus on my family has not come lightly, and I remain committed to collaborating closely with Romy to set him, our partners, and the entire FIFA team up for success as we collectively head towards a very special FIFA World Cup in Qatar.”