FIFA announces GEICO as Tournament Supporter in North America for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™

FIFA is pleased to announce that GEICO, one of the biggest automotive insurance companies in the USA, has been named as a Tournament Supporter in North America for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™. This partnership underlines GEICO’s growing commitment to football and women’s sport, leveraging the power of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ to engage fans and to promote the tournament across Canada, Mexico and the United States. As part of its involvement, GEICO is launching a TV commercial featuring Carli Lloyd, a legend of the USA women’s national team, to amplify the reach of the FIFA Women’s World Cup through FOX Sports, the tournament broadcaster in the USA. GEICO will also serve as the presenting partner of FIFA’s Fancestry digital activation in North America. The interactive personality quiz gives fans the chance to adopt a second team to support throughout the tournament. FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership: “We’re thrilled to have GEICO as an official Tournament Supporter in North America for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. GEICO’s commitment to women’s sport aligns perfectly with FIFA’s mission, thanks to its extensive presence in North American sports, GEICO will be a valuable partner in promoting the tournament and connecting with fans throughout the region.” ”The FIFA Women’s World Cup has some of the most passionate fans in the world of sport,” said Kate Jalkut, GEICO Vice President of Marketing. “GEICO can’t wait to join them in rooting for their favourite players and celebrating such storied accomplishments in women’s sport.” The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, hosted by Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand, kicks off on 20 July, with the USA opening their campaign against Vietnam at Eden Park, Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau, on 22 July. This announcement comes at a significant time for FIFA’s ongoing growth in North America, as preparations continue apace ahead of the FIFA World Cup 26™, which will be hosted across Canada, Mexico and the United States.