FIFA and Concacaf agree to groundbreaking commercial collaboration leading up to FIFA World Cup 2026™

FIFA and Concacaf have agreed to take their cooperation to the next level by promoting and marketing all major upcoming official Concacaf national team competitions together with the FIFA World Cup 2026™. This groundbreaking initiative will provide brands and prospective partners with a unique opportunity to truly impact the global game at a hugely important moment in its growth in North America and the entire Concacaf region over the next three years through compelling national team football tournaments. Included in the commercial opportunities that FIFA and Concacaf will be showcasing to global and regional brands in the coming months are opportunities to partner with the following competitions:

FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai said: “The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be unique in terms of the impact it’ll have not only on the host countries, but also on the entire Concacaf region and the whole world. Three countries, 16 cities, 48 teams and 104 matches will provide the biggest sporting platform yet, of a scale never seen before. This collaboration between FIFA and Concacaf will enrich the thrilling journey for North American fans, local communities and for football even further – as we build towards the FIFA World Cup 2026, the greatest show on earth.” Concacaf Chief Commercial Officer Heidi Pellerano commented: “Over the next three years, Concacaf will deliver a compelling range of men’s and women’s international competitions and an entirely new club ecosystem, both of which will showcase the very best of football from across our wonderful region. We have Nations Leagues, Gold Cups, the new Champions Cup and more, and this presents a tremendous opportunity for brands and potential sponsors to be part of a series of major football events in the region ahead of the biggest World Cup ever in 2026. I want to thank FIFA for its cooperation in this ground-breaking partnership.” The FIFA Partnerships and Media Division and Concacaf’s Commercial Department began working together in 2022 to develop a strategy to market unique joint commercial opportunities for Concacaf national competitions and the FIFA World Cup 2026. Brands will be given the opportunity to have a presence and integration at hundreds of elite national team matches involving the very best sides from across the region and the world.