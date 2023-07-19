Booking.com announced as Official Online Travel Sponsor for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™

FIFA is pleased to announce that Booking.com has signed on as the Official Online Travel Sponsor of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™. Offering the widest choice of incredible places to stay, including over 28 million listings in more than 220 countries and territories across the globe, not to mention over 60,000 in host countries Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand alone, Booking.com is perfectly positioned to help travellers and football fans book their accommodation when travelling to see their favourite team play. Taking place across Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand from July 20 to August 20, 2023, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ is set to be the biggest women’s sporting event in the world, with 64 matches that will be played in 10 iconic venues across the two countries. As the Official Online Travel Sponsor, Booking.com makes it easier for everyone to book accommodation, from hotels to vacation homes and apartments and everything in between, during the matches, giving fans the opportunity to experience all that the host cities have to offer. The FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023™ is a celebration of sport and diversity that aims to empower people, places and communities to integrate with local fans and cultures across Australia and New Zealand. Continuing Booking.com’s recent investments into women’s sporting events, Booking.com has continued its commitment to supporting elite women’s sport by partnering with the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™. “Football is the world’s #1 passion, and when combined with the excitement and adventure of travel, the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023™ tournament will create the perfect synergy for memorable experiences that last a lifetime, says Arjan Dijk, CMO and Senior Vice President at Booking.com. “We’re excited to play a role in inspiring travellers and making it easier for everyone to book their accommodation through our user-friendly app that helps turn bucket list dreams into reality.” FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer Sarai Bareman said: “We are thrilled to welcome Booking.com to our family of tournament sponsors and supporters ahead of the greatest FIFA Women’s World Cup™ ever. Fans from over 150 different countries of residence are bound for Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand over the next month to support their team and the tournament, and with Booking.com at their fingertips, many will be able to find great accommodation options throughout their stay.”